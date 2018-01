Summit, GE, Excelerate in $1 bln LNG-to-power pact

Consortium wins $100 mln job for Summit LNG

PSA Marine wins 15-year Moheskhali FSRU service deal

MacGregor wins FSRU terminal contract in Bangladesh

Svitzer wins Moheshkhali LNG marine services job

Excelerate: Bangladesh’s first LNG import terminal moves forward

Bangladesh contracts Excelerate for its first LNG terminal

Bangladesh signed two agreements on Monday with a unit of Texas-based LNG player Excelerate Energy to build the country’s first LNG terminal at Moheshkali Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Moheshkhali LNG terminal given thumbs up

Bangladesh’s Purchase Cabinet recently approved the proposal by the ministry of power, energy and minimal resources to deploy an LNG terminal as well as the government’s deal with Excelerate Energy.

Tokyo Gas to study land-based LNG terminal feasibility in Bangladesh