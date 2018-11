The decision by GOP was correct. Turkey is short on gas. It imports most of its gas from Russia and there is a pipeline project in process. LNG/ gas exported via Turkey would probably be of Russsian origin.Additionally, Turkey recently signed an agreement with Qatar to import LNG.Qatar is the largest exporter of LNG in the world and located practically next door. But some vested interests are hell-bent on sabotaging it mainly because it was done by the PML-N gov’t and therefore the commissions went to the PML cronies; that did not go down well with the ones who lost out.