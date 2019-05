the only thing Turkey missing is money which Qatar might give or Libya could give petrol instead..

France has no UAV technology to support LNA. USA cannot out of fear of back home, they might get criticized.

nobody knows who will win.. For Turkey, its important that the keep capital and south, which i believe they will take the support. LNA can still be in the east side..

on the other hand, GNA is from Muslim brotherhood. RTE is very serious about it.. they have huge experience from Syria.. I believe they got an idea.. once LNA cannot attack, most of their forces are there because of money. there would start issues.. they will stuck between to attack more to Tripoli and face the risk of loosing and also loosing the trust. or stay and keep it, where it will be super expensive for them...

