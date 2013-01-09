LMAO: What Shahid Khaqan Abbasi just said - Video.

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,334
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|T
|Borat trolls rednecks LMAO
|Americas
|1
|G
|Oil price is collapsing lmao
|World Affairs
|44
|LMAO!!! Davos Host to IK: You read without any PARCHI :D
|Members Club
|7
|LMAO...Iran To Block Social Media In Case Of War With U.S.
|Middle East & Africa
|53
|Lmao some trolls at indiandefenceforum are in their opinion already fighting WW5
|Members Club
|5
|LMAO Hindu right-wing Aryan theory completely destroyed in new research
|Social & Current Events
|24
|OMG? China Also stolen technology from America! LMAO!
|China & Far East
|8
|President Donald Trump impersonating senator John Mccain LMAO
|Americas
|2
|U.S. Navy vs Spanish Coast Guard funny conversation during collision LMAO !
|Members Club
|8
|LMAO New GLOBALFIRERANKING RANKS EGPYT HIGHER THAN TURKEY, PAKISTAN
|World Affairs
|11