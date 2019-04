It's almost hilarious trying to read some of the messages. I was asking myself if this fantasy war they are fighting is WW5, or world of war craft or maybe even call of duty latest version.



There is reality and their is fiction but there is also indiandefenceforum which is beyond these categories and has reached the illusion level.



they have been talking about things based on fantasy for the last 3 weeks. I was wondering all this time if it was satirical forum or simply just attempting comedy. I had to re-confirm what was said than I gave up after realizing nothing was real. I am not gonna get these hours back.



I felt cheated or as if I was in a sci-fi movie where nothing was real.



but kudos they are hilarious atleast that gotta count for something

