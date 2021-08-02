What's new

Lmao. It seems like the People of Kabul have all of sudden remembered Allah and asking him for Help after nothing could save this corrupt regime

The Irony is great in this one because after all these NATO and invading forces couldn't save their kufr they now all of sudden have remembered Allah (swt) and asking him to help them against the Taliban but don't they understand that the Taliban are not enemies of Allah..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1422626820298612743

Taliban should have pity on Kabul because they invoked Allah and that should grant them sometime and probably the last city to be taken..

