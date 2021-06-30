LMAO: Derrick Lewis Octagon Interview (Classic)

What's new

Get Ya Wig Split

If yall need a good laugh watch this funny post-fight interview with Derrick Lewis @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @KAL-EL @Oldman1 @nahtanbob @mike2000 is back




“I forgot, a few hours before the fight Donald Trump called me and told me I’ve got to knock this Russian [expletive] out, cause they making him look bad on the news. You know, him and Putin and shiat. [Expletive] what they talking bout. USA in this ho.” :usflag:

 
