LMAO: Derrick Lewis Octagon Interview (Classic)

Get Ya Wig Split
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 22, 2017
- 1,266
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
If yall need a good laugh watch this funny post-fight interview with Derrick Lewis @F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @KAL-EL @Oldman1 @nahtanbob @mike2000 is back
“I forgot, a few hours before the fight Donald Trump called me and told me I’ve got to knock this Russian [expletive] out, cause they making him look bad on the news. You know, him and Putin and shiat. [Expletive] what they talking bout. USA in this ho.”
“I forgot, a few hours before the fight Donald Trump called me and told me I’ve got to knock this Russian [expletive] out, cause they making him look bad on the news. You know, him and Putin and shiat. [Expletive] what they talking bout. USA in this ho.”
Last edited: