LMAO! CJ Gulzar Ahmed is saying Agar Building gir gayi to iska kon zimadar hoga?

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Listen from start till up to 1:50


:rofl: :rofl: :rofl:

Would you believe this?

Construction Industry IS STOPPING WORK ALL ACROSS COUNTRY....

Latest presser coming in few minutes.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

RealNapster said:
Construction industry is decentralised. So much so that it can never stop completely at any point. Just take example of Engineers, even they never get on one single point agenda and there are always differences.
Click to expand...
As far as I know/remember - Construction Industry of Khi is working/involved all across country...Don't remember fully but there was a news - A Khi Construction giant was working closely with IK in his aim for housing colonies
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

They find salvation in rubbishing military because nobody else listens to them. They can't even get a building demolished.
That's how lame judiciary is.
 
Zibago

Zibago

PaklovesTurkiye said:
As far as I know/remember - Construction Industry of Khi is working/involved all across country...Don't remember fully but there was a news - A Khi Construction giant was working closely with IK in his aim for housing colonies
Click to expand...
Unlike other industries construction is mainly driven by private interests
It will cause them huge loss if they stop construction anywhere and will cause future loss when they will show themselves as prone to strikes
Areesh said:
Ajeeb chai admi hai yeh chief justice. Cartoon
Click to expand...
Aliya uzma hy toheen na karna warna sidha contempt of court
 
Meengla

Meengla

I don't know enough about the Nasla (more like 'NazLA') Tower in Karachi demolition to comment on that case. But I will say this much: Pakistanis had often put too much faith in the judiciary in the last 10-15 years and that resulted in huge costs to Pakistan. A case is point: A former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry became a focal point for opportunistic politicians (which included stalwarts from PPP, PMLN, and even Imran Khan) to topple Musharraf. Only now we look back and realize that I. Chaudhry was indeed a compromised judge AND some of his 'judicial activism' caused Pakistan tens of billions in losses to Pakistan. In that vein, who can forget no less than the NAB Chairman Justice Jawed poking his head into a trivial affair like some foreign lady promoting Pakistan through an expired PIA aircraft??

Sometime the wisdom lies in not following the law too strictly. A case in point: Even if Malik Riaz had made a shady deal to acquire the (barren/mostly empty) land for Baharia Town Karachi, the court acted wisely, making Malik Riaz pay hundreds of billions of Rupees and still the end result is that the land is becoming a major focus for economic activities in southern Pakistan.

My point being: Don't trust the judiciary blindly. They are from the same mindset, same sense of good and evil as the rest of the Pakistanis are. There is often a nuanced approach to solving problems which result in advancing a country's growth.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Meengla said:
I don't know enough about the Nasla (more like 'NazLA') Tower in Karachi demolition to comment on that case. But I will say this much: Pakistanis had often put too much faith in the judiciary in the last 10-15 years and that resulted in huge costs to Pakistan. A case is point: A former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry became a focal point for opportunistic politicians (which included stalwarts from PPP, PMLN, and even Imran Khan) to topple Musharraf. Only now we look back and realize that I. Chaudhry was indeed a compromised judge AND some of his 'judicial activism' caused Pakistan tens of billions in losses to Pakistan. In that vein, who can forget no less than the NAB Chairman Justice Jawed poking his head into a trivial affair like some foreign lady promoting Pakistan through an expired PIA aircraft??

Sometime the wisdom lies in not following the law too strictly. A case in point: Even if Malik Riaz had made a shady deal to acquire the (barren/mostly empty) land for Baharia Town Karachi, the court acted wisely, making Malik Riaz pay hundreds of billions of Rupees and still the end result is that the land is becoming a major focus for economic activities in southern Pakistan.

My point being: Don't trust the judiciary blindly. They are from the same mindset, same sense of good and evil as the rest of the Pakistanis are. There is often a nuanced approach to solving problems which result in advancing a country's growth.
Click to expand...
In fact, they are the worst lot and scum of the society, to say the least, because, in general, they possess far more power, than their competence and capability.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

PaklovesTurkiye said:
As far as I know/remember - Construction Industry of Khi is working/involved all across country...Don't remember fully but there was a news - A Khi Construction giant was working closely with IK in his aim for housing colonies
Click to expand...
Karachi may have very big names in construction but it doesn't dictate the norms of industry and have no major say in it (its overall effect is little, same as Islamabad and Lahore or any other major city like Multan and Peshawar) . I think you are not familiar with big names of Lahore and Islamabad...
 
S

Sal12

This chief justice is another version of Bajwa. Justice Faiz Isa openly insulted him and accused him and he didn't say a word against him. Leave alone the action.
 
