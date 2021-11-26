LMAO! CJ Gulzar Ahmed is saying Agar Building gir gayi to iska kon zimadar hoga?

I don't know enough about the Nasla (more like 'NazLA') Tower in Karachi demolition to comment on that case. But I will say this much: Pakistanis had often put too much faith in the judiciary in the last 10-15 years and that resulted in huge costs to Pakistan. A case is point: A former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry became a focal point for opportunistic politicians (which included stalwarts from PPP, PMLN, and even Imran Khan) to topple Musharraf. Only now we look back and realize that I. Chaudhry was indeed a compromised judge AND some of his 'judicial activism' caused Pakistan tens of billions in losses to Pakistan. In that vein, who can forget no less than the NAB Chairman Justice Jawed poking his head into a trivial affair like some foreign lady promoting Pakistan through an expired PIA aircraft??



Sometime the wisdom lies in not following the law too strictly. A case in point: Even if Malik Riaz had made a shady deal to acquire the (barren/mostly empty) land for Baharia Town Karachi, the court acted wisely, making Malik Riaz pay hundreds of billions of Rupees and still the end result is that the land is becoming a major focus for economic activities in southern Pakistan.



My point being: Don't trust the judiciary blindly. They are from the same mindset, same sense of good and evil as the rest of the Pakistanis are. There is often a nuanced approach to solving problems which result in advancing a country's growth.