LMAO!!! Bahria Town is getting famous in United Nations

It's the supreme court that's committing the injustice here.



First the supreme court committed injustice against Malik riaz and bahria town by seizing it's developed blocks and restricting its development and further extorting 460 billion rupees.



The supreme court didn't cared about the poor villagers instead of giving the recovered money to villagers or relocating them anywhere else they allowed bahria town to grab villagers land by the money the supreme court had taken from bahria.



Now Bahria tow just wants to build in the land it purchased legally from supreme court. That's it



Villagers don't have any documentation proof to prove the land was theirs nor supreme court was interested in them compensating them.



So tell me who is at fault here?