What's new

LMAO!!! Bahria Town is getting famous in United Nations

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,717
9
16,586
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Facebook

www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

Facebook

www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

Click on above link and you will see.

I just can't stop laughing :rofl:

DAMN !!!

One can only ENJOY Bad deeds to an extent - Karma definitely HUNTS you down then.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,717
9
16,586
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If both speakers are Indians then it means

THEY ARE KEEPING WATCH ON THIS.

Some one on this forum has said that there are CHANCES that A NEW REBELLION is about to start in Sindh...

Fuel is being provided by state and enemy will take advantage of it
 
C

Callisto

FULL MEMBER
Apr 14, 2017
106
0
73
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Don't know the origin of both speakers (man and woman) but what they said is quite true

Malik Riaz is commuting injustice with locals
Click to expand...
It's the supreme court that's committing the injustice here.

First the supreme court committed injustice against Malik riaz and bahria town by seizing it's developed blocks and restricting its development and further extorting 460 billion rupees.

The supreme court didn't cared about the poor villagers instead of giving the recovered money to villagers or relocating them anywhere else they allowed bahria town to grab villagers land by the money the supreme court had taken from bahria.

Now Bahria tow just wants to build in the land it purchased legally from supreme court. That's it

Villagers don't have any documentation proof to prove the land was theirs nor supreme court was interested in them compensating them.

So tell me who is at fault here?
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,717
9
16,586
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Callisto said:
It's the supreme court that's committing the injustice here.

First the supreme court committed injustice against Malik riaz and bahria town by seizing it's developed blocks and restricting its development and further extorting 460 billion rupees.

The supreme court didn't cared about the poor villagers instead of giving the recovered money to villagers or relocating them anywhere else they allowed bahria town to grab villagers land by the money the supreme court had taken from bahria.

Now Bahria tow just wants to build in the land it purchased legally from supreme court. That's it

Villagers don't have any documentation proof to prove the land was theirs nor supreme court was interested in them compensating them.

So tell me who is at fault here?
Click to expand...
hmm...May be but pls see what journalist IK is saying

 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
4,286
-1
6,828
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PaklovesTurkiye said:

Facebook

www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

Facebook

www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

Click on above link and you will see.

I just can't stop laughing :rofl:

DAMN !!!

One can only ENJOY Bad deeds to an extent - Karma definitely HUNTS you down then.
Click to expand...
After almost decade ,now these thugs corrupt sindhi people claiming they have not paid us money?? These thugs really need some harsh punishment from rangers to level their mindset because they think zardari will save them aging
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom