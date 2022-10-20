What's new

Liz Truss news – live: PM resigns after less than seven weeks in Downing Street

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,619
20
27,110
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666270318509.png

Liz Truss has announced she is resigning as prime minister after just six weeks in the role.

There will be a leadership election within a week, Ms Truss said.


It comes after the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady entered No 10 for a crisis meeting with the prime minister, followed by party chair Jake Berry.

Ms Truss’ brief stint as leader involved a mini-Budget that spooked the market, the sacking of her close ally and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, the resignation of home secretary Suella Braverman and chaos in Westminster around a confidence vote where there were allegations of senior Tories manhandling and bullying colleagues.

Just yesterday she told PMQs she is a “fighter not a quitter.”

Conservative MP Simon Hoare said Liz Truss only had 12 hours to save her premiership while Lord David Frost, a former Brexit minister who backed Truss for PM, called for her to go in addition to more than a dozen MPs.
www.independent.co.uk

PM resigns after less than seven weeks in Downing Street - live

The prime minister said there will be a leadership election within a week
www.independent.co.uk
 
Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
4,837
-10
4,035
Country
India
Location
Canada
This has been a disaster for the conservatives in UK. Ever since Brexit, the UK has been on a downward slide. I wonder if UK will have another referendum to join with the EU again. This time negotiate an arrangement with EU that is seen as 'fair' by the pro-Brexit population. 🤔 🤔
 
Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,551
23
20,496
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Weak parliamentary system, guess what, Malaysia is also going to another election next Month


Every one is just punching another opponent, inside and outside party, no unity what so ever as country
 
jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
14,364
358
14,098
Country
China
Location
Australia
Wood said:
This has been a disaster for the conservatives in UK. Ever since Brexit, the UK has been on a downward slide. I wonder if UK will have another referendum to join with the EU again. This time negotiate an arrangement with EU that is seen as 'fair' by the pro-Brexit population. 🤔 🤔
Click to expand...
My wife said no......No UK in EU anymore......
 

