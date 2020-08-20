Liyakat makes confession in Sinha killing case
Our Correspondent. Cox’s Bazar | Published: 21:11, Aug 30,2020 | Updated: 21:12, Aug 30,2020
Sinha Md Rashed Khan
Suspended Baharchhara police out-post inspector Liyakat Ali made a confession before a Cox’s Bazaar court on Sunday in the case filed over the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farha recorded Liyakat’s confession in the case in five hours, said assistant superintendent of police Khairul Islam of the Rapid Action Battalion, also the investigation officer of the case.
The court sent Liyakat to jail.
On Friday, the court remanded suspended Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Pradip Kumar Das, Liyakat and sub-inspector Nanda Dulal in the battalion custody for interrogation in the case for three more days on completion of their earlier remand granted on August 24.
Liyakat’s medical checkup was conducted at the Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital in the morning, the Khairul said, adding that the suspended police officer made the confession on his own.
The authorities suspended 21 police officials, including the in-charge of Baharchhara police outpost, on August 2 in connection with the killing.
Sinha, 36, who took early retirement from the Bangladesh Army in November 2018, was shot dead at a police checkpoint on Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive at Shamlapur under Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar on July 31.
Sinha’s sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed the case with Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court on August 5.
