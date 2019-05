Living With Mi-17 Dying For F-16

It's been over two months since Pakistan Air Force and Indian Air Force clashed above the LOC. Since the incident has been discussed multiple times, hence without going into too much detail, let's just focus on the Indian claim of shooting down a PAF F-16.The Indians had started perusing this claim within 24 hours of the clash taking place. Ironically, the IAF has been unable to back it's claim with no form of proof whatsoever.There's no wreckage, HUD or Gun Camera footage, no pilot captured or any other worth while evidence to lend any credibility to the Indian claim of shooting down any PAF aircraft let alone an F-16. The Indians continued with it's ludicrous insistence even after an Independent US source clarified all the F-16s and PAF put on display all the four missiles from the crashed Indian MiG which is supposed to have shot down the F-16.However on the same day an Indian Mi-17 Helicopter went down under critical circumstances with the loss of six IAF personal and a civilian on the ground. Intially the IAF said that the Mi-17 crashed due to some technical malfunction, which was instantly debunked by several witnesses who saw the Helicopter explode and break into two. While the PAF maintained it had nothing to do with this loss. While without a single proof the IAF within 24 hours laid claim to an F-16 kill yet even after two months, an aircraft crashing on it's own side of LOC, with wreckage sitting in it's living room and all the other data and details at fingertips, yet the Indians are unable to determine the cause of the crash.Beating about the bush on F-16 issue may divert the Indian public's attention and may even lift it's tail but would it do any good for the moral of the IAF, which suffered a thumping at the hands of the PAF and now battered and bruised is finding excuses and cover ups to hide the humiliation.