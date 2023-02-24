Living On A School Bus On $150K A Year ​

Alice Everdeen, 31, travels the U.S. in a school bus and earns $150,000 a year as a voice-over artist. She and her boyfriend, Jay, bought and renovated their bus over three years and have been driving across the country since September 2022. It's a career and lifestyle that lets her travel, reduces stress and gives a new sense of freedom. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.