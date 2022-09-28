Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People ​

Carlos lived in a sewer in the Freedom Tunnel in New York City. He is what many consider one of the mole people - a name given to the homeless who live in the tunnels beneath New York.



I first met Carlos in 2007, and visited him a number of times over a period of several months. He was part of a small group of people who had made homes for themselves in abandoned parts of an Amtrak train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway in New York City.



Carlos was very friendly. He showed me his home on several occasions, and invited me in at one point to help him fix his computer. He had an interesting life, and I am grateful he was willing to be on camera.



Carlos no longer lives in the Freedom Tunnel. A number of years ago the authorities removed all the people living in the tunnel, and cleaned up the area. The section of tunnel that Carlos and several other homeless people had chosen to live in is very different now.



Here is a gofundme where you can donate to help Carlos

