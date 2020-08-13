Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by beijingwalker, Aug 13, 2020 at 8:09 PM.
LIVING in CHINA vs LIVING in the WEST!
In the video he said that when he first came to China in 2003, he said to himself : "What a shithole...". I almost forgot how poor and backward China was back then...how time flies..
This guy lives in Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi ethnic Zhuang province bordering Vietnam. Zhuang is the second biggest ethnic group after Han in China.
Beautiful Guangxi Ethnic Zhuang Autonomous Region, China
