beijingwalker said: Living in China vs Living in America - This is truly shocking



I lived in US , I don't totally agree with this video, but this video shows couples of true China that most westerners have never got a chance to learn. I lived in US , I don't totally agree with this video, but this video shows couples of true China that most westerners have never got a chance to learn. Click to expand...

What goes around comes around...west, UK and US tried to put China under the influence and addicion to Opium and drugs...this is how sinister and malafide west plays.The Opium Wars were two wars waged between the Qing dynasty and Western powers in the mid-19th century. The First Opium War, fought in 1839–1842 between Qing China and the United Kingdom, was triggered by the dynasty's campaign against the British merchants who sold opium in China.