Living in China | How is it like living in Shenzhen in 2020

Shenzhen is an incredible city to live in, I’ve been here for five years now.  It’s very green, it has trees everywhere, a lot of parks and greenery in every avenue and street. It’s also super modern, it feels like you are living in the future. The city is also very convenient to live in. But of course like every big metropolis in the world it could get a little bit noisy sometimes.Yes, it’s definitely not easy to adapt to such a different culture, but after all it’s totally worth it. People is nice, food is delicious, the quality of life is really good and living in a city like Shenzhen in such an important time for China and the World makes you feel very special, like a main character of a movie, well that’s the way I feel.