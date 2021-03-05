beijingwalker
Living conditions of PLA Tibet garrison frontline border outposts over 5000M high improved greatly
Living conditions of PLA Tibet garrison frontline border outposts over 5000M high have been improved greatly. Although the temerature outside is below -20 celsius, but it is well heated inside the barracks with heated shower cubicles and stable power supply, and the soldiers can enjoy spicy hotpot together when off duty.
