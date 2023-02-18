Living At An Airport For $4K A Month

VCheng said: Yes. That area is horribly expensive for housing. I know, I know, first world problems. Click to expand...

Tell me about it , it takes me an average of 40 Mins to travel 15 miles during rush hour, housing is unaffordable. and many people live in RVs and makeshift camps. Inflation is huge and the hire and fire culture makes taking out a mortgage foolish. As for renting if you can't afford to pay the rent the landlord can call the police and you and your stuff will be thrown out onto the streets. Consolation is little crime as most crooks can't afford to live here. You need a higher 6 figure salary to be able to live comfortably and you will be working with the brightest minds around in tech industry.