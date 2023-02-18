Living At An Airport For $4K A Month

It is not just population size, it is population density. This is far higher in Europe than just about anywhere in USA. The auto manufacturers are not at fault here, it is the desire of the people to be independent and do things on their own schedules that is the prime motivator. The covid scare merely amplified those trends not to be exposed to large numbers of people in a confined space. European cities tend to be much older, predating the car era and hence have a very tight layout generally, not conducive to individual movement freedom and very limited parking space. US cities flourished in the post car era, meaning they had plenty of time and room to incorporate much wider roads, and plenty of them, and huge parking lots.