What's new

Living At An Airport For $4K A Month

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,529
3
5,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Living At An Airport For $4K A Month



Joe Sobczak, 69, lives in a residential airpark in Groveland, CA. He bought the home in 2017 for $698,000 and pays $4,000 a month in mortgage. He commutes to the bay area in a Beechcraft T-34 Mentor airplane where he works for a major U.S. airline as a flight test pilot.

@VCheng @SQ8 @Goenitz
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,318
57
39,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
_NOBODY_ said:

Living At An Airport For $4K A Month



Joe Sobczak, 69, lives in a residential airpark in Groveland, CA. He bought the home in 2017 for $698,000 and pays $4,000 a month in mortgage. He commutes to the bay area in a Beechcraft T-34 Mentor airplane where he works for a major U.S. airline as a flight test pilot.

@VCheng @SQ8 @Goenitz
Click to expand...

Living in an airport, commuting by plane, test flights ... ... $4k a month for this mortgage is a bargain for California! :D
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,529
3
5,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
Yes. That area is horribly expensive for housing. I know, I know, first world problems. :D
Click to expand...
California is an insane state. The state collects so much in taxes yet the public transport infrastructure is abysmal to say the least. I can at least forgive Texas for having dogsh*t public transport infrastructure due to zero state income taxes.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,318
57
39,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
_NOBODY_ said:
California is an insane state. The state collects so much in taxes yet the public transport infrastructure is abysmal to say the least. I can at least forgive Texas for having dogsh*t public transport infrastructure due to zero state income taxes.
Click to expand...

It is now losing people overall, just like other insane states like New York.
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
39,937
505
89,346
Country
United States
Location
United States
_NOBODY_ said:

Living At An Airport For $4K A Month



Joe Sobczak, 69, lives in a residential airpark in Groveland, CA. He bought the home in 2017 for $698,000 and pays $4,000 a month in mortgage. He commutes to the bay area in a Beechcraft T-34 Mentor airplane where he works for a major U.S. airline as a flight test pilot.

@VCheng @SQ8 @Goenitz
Click to expand...
That’s the dream - just not in Khale phornia
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
14,757
-7
16,560
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
VCheng said:
Yes. That area is horribly expensive for housing. I know, I know, first world problems. :D
Click to expand...
Tell me about it , it takes me an average of 40 Mins to travel 15 miles during rush hour, housing is unaffordable. and many people live in RVs and makeshift camps. Inflation is huge and the hire and fire culture makes taking out a mortgage foolish. As for renting if you can't afford to pay the rent the landlord can call the police and you and your stuff will be thrown out onto the streets. Consolation is little crime as most crooks can't afford to live here. You need a higher 6 figure salary to be able to live comfortably and you will be working with the brightest minds around in tech industry.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,529
3
5,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
It is now losing people overall, just like other insane states like New York.
Click to expand...
Can you explain why the US continues to make its cities more car-centric instead of building world-class public transport infrastructure like the rest of the developed world?
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,318
57
39,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
khansaheeb said:
you will be working with the brightest minds around in tech industry.
Click to expand...

That is the sole charm in the Bay area.

_NOBODY_ said:
Can you explain why the US continues to make its cities more car-centric instead of building world-class public transport infrastructure like the rest of the developed world?
Click to expand...

There are moves in the bigger cities to move away from the car-centric culture. The basic problem with public infrastructure remains that it requires a certain population density to become really feasible, and vast swathes of USA are simply too sparsely populated for that to happen yet.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,407
28
20,655
Country
United States
Location
United States
_NOBODY_ said:
Can you explain why the US continues to make its cities more car-centric instead of building world-class public transport infrastructure like the rest of the developed world?
Click to expand...

Big land mass for a given population. 1/8 population density of Pakistan (36 per Km2 vs 287 per Km2)

Not many cities with over a million people which would justify the expense of a subway.
Currently only 9 with > 1 Million (which is ~24M out of 331M or just 7% of the US live in big cities)

1New York8,467,513
2Los Angeles3,849,297
3Chicago2,696,555
4Houston2,288,250
5Phoenix1,624,569
6Philadelphia1,576,251
71,451,853
81,381,611
91,288,457
10983,489



Too many people like that guy who would rather live in peaceful serenity in their own little castle than the hustle and bustle of city life.
 
Last edited:
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,529
3
5,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
That is the sole charm in the Bay area.



There are moves in the bigger cities to move away from the car-centric culture. The basic problem with public infrastructure remains that it requires a certain population density to become really feasible, and vast swathes of USA are simply too sparsely populated for that to happen yet.
Click to expand...
But there are many European cities with small populations that have excellent public transport systems; however, in the US, not even NYC has a decent public transport network. To me, it seems like there are many other factors at play here. I don't wish to be seen as a conspiracy theorist but are auto manufacturers lobbying against the construction of public transport infrastructure?
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,318
57
39,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
_NOBODY_ said:
But there are many European cities with small populations that have excellent public transport systems; however, in the US, not even NYC has a decent public transport network. To me, it seems like there are many other factors at play here. I don't wish to be seen as a conspiracy theorist but are auto manufacturers lobbying against the construction of public transport infrastructure?
Click to expand...

It is not just population size, it is population density. This is far higher in Europe than just about anywhere in USA. The auto manufacturers are not at fault here, it is the desire of the people to be independent and do things on their own schedules that is the prime motivator. The covid scare merely amplified those trends not to be exposed to large numbers of people in a confined space. European cities tend to be much older, predating the car era and hence have a very tight layout generally, not conducive to individual movement freedom and very limited parking space. US cities flourished in the post car era, meaning they had plenty of time and room to incorporate much wider roads, and plenty of them, and huge parking lots.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,529
3
5,159
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
It is not just population size, it is population density. This is far higher in Europe than just about anywhere in USA. The auto manufacturers are not at fault here, it is the desire of the people to be independent and do things on their own schedules that is the prime motivator. The covid scare merely amplified those trends not to be exposed to large numbers of people in a confined space. European cities tend to be much older, predating the car era and hence have a very tight layout generally, not conducive to individual movement freedom and very limited parking space. US cities flourished in the post car era, meaning they had plenty of time and room to incorporate much wider roads, and plenty of them, and huge parking lots.
Click to expand...
Then you have to blame the city planners. American cities are designed as car-centric cities from the beginning. Is there a possibility that auto manufacturers promote or lobby such city planning?

I will counter your second point of things being the way that they are because European cities are older than American cities. There are many modern districts in European cities that are designed to not be car-centric. Barcelona's superblocks come to mind.

 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
46,318
57
39,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
_NOBODY_ said:
Then you have to blame the city planners. American cities are designed as car-centric cities from the beginning. Is there a possibility that auto manufacturers promote or lobby such city planning?

I will counter your second point of things being the way that they are because European cities are older than American cities. There are many modern districts in European cities that are designed to not be car-centric. Barcelona's superblocks come to mind.

Click to expand...

No, the US cities came about on their own, by and large, no conspiracy needed.

And later additions to European cities were specifically designed to conform harmoniously to fit in with existing layouts.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
‘Dystopian’ homeless encampments overtake Chicago’s O’Hare Airport
Replies
6
Views
282
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
'A floating feather': China's latest Changchun (city in NE China) airport design unveiled
Replies
0
Views
166
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
The very last 747 jet has been made, ending a run of more than 50 years
Replies
7
Views
543
waz
waz
Hamartia Antidote
DARPA wants a heavy cargo plane that can land at sea
Replies
6
Views
287
VCheng
VCheng
Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX announces a new 'flat high performance' Starlink dish for internet on moving vehicles
Replies
1
Views
279
Ajamal
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom