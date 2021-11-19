What's new

Liverpool terror attack - global silence

313ghazi

313ghazi

A terrorist who converted to Chrisianity blew himself up outside a hospital in Liverpool last week. Thankfully only he was killed, thanks to the actions of the Taxi driver who locked him in his car.

www.bbc.co.uk

Liverpool bomb: Suspect seemed a genuine Christian, says church worker

The suspect in the Liverpool attack made at least two failed attempts at asylum, the BBC is told.
www.bbc.co.uk

It's interesting how silent the whole world went after they found out the suicide bomber was a Christian and not a Muslim.

Even the usual PDF blow hards who jump up and down to target Britis h Muslims, have been very quiet.
 
Apollon

Apollon

313ghazi said:
A terrorist who converted to Chrisianity blew himself up outside a hospital in Liverpool last week. Thankfully only he was killed, thanks to the actions of the Taxi driver who locked him in his car.

www.bbc.co.uk

Liverpool bomb: Suspect seemed a genuine Christian, says church worker

The suspect in the Liverpool attack made at least two failed attempts at asylum, the BBC is told.
www.bbc.co.uk

It's interesting how silent the whole world went after they found out the suicide bomber was a Christian and not a Muslim.

Even the usual PDF blow hards who jump up and down to target Britis h Muslims, have been very quiet.
Emad Al Swealmeen doesnt sound christian to me...
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Apollon said:
Emad Al Swealmeen doesnt sound christian to me...
You'll also be surprised to know that Jesus was born in the middle east.

Also after he converted he legally changed his name to Enzo Almeni. He was a christian for 7 years before he suicide bombed a hospital.
 
K

khail007

313ghazi said:
A terrorist who converted to Chrisianity blew himself up outside a hospital in Liverpool last week. Thankfully only he was killed, thanks to the actions of the Taxi driver who locked him in his car.

www.bbc.co.uk

Liverpool bomb: Suspect seemed a genuine Christian, says church worker

The suspect in the Liverpool attack made at least two failed attempts at asylum, the BBC is told.
www.bbc.co.uk

It's interesting how silent the whole world went after they found out the suicide bomber was a Christian and not a Muslim.

Even the usual PDF blow hards who jump up and down to target Britis h Muslims, have been very quiet.
If the news is true, the silence will prevail and in the end, there will be a final argument 'mentally sick'; in such cases, you will find the true meaning of hypocrisy and it will be at its best.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

khail007 said:
If the news is true, the silence will prevail and in the end, there will be a final argument 'mentally sick'; in such cases, you will find the true meaning of hypocrisy and it will be at its best.
They've already played that card.
 
