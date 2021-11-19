Liverpool terror attack - global silence

Liverpool bomb: Suspect seemed a genuine Christian, says church worker The suspect in the Liverpool attack made at least two failed attempts at asylum, the BBC is told.

A terrorist who converted to Chrisianity blew himself up outside a hospital in Liverpool last week. Thankfully only he was killed, thanks to the actions of the Taxi driver who locked him in his car.It's interesting how silent the whole world went after they found out the suicide bomber was a Christian and not a Muslim.Even the usual PDF blow hards who jump up and down to target Britis h Muslims, have been very quiet.