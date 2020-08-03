Livefist talks to Air Marshal Raghu Nambiar

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Military Photos & Multimedia' started by Zarvan, Aug 3, 2020 at 2:47 AM.
They have a news show called "Live Fist"????
This could be interpreted in several ways.
@PAKISTANFOREVER @Dalit
Every New Jet they procure becomes a mythical thing for them, these Indians never fail to amaze us.
According to indians, whenever they buy weapons from the West or Russia, those SAME weapons become infinitely many times more powerful for the indians than they are for anyone else. They then claim to be a global hyper power that can easily defeat China and anyone else for that matter............
Ok, now they got the most holistically packaged aircraft, hopefully there won't be excuses anymore.