LIVE: Virgin Galactic launches Richard Branson to space on Unity 22

6 people on Virgin Galactic flight.
Successful landing!
Just watched it on the news and it was pretty exciting, all things considered. $250K for a seat in the future once it starts commercially executing these flights? lol, funny as that may seem outrageous, I bet there will be a waiting list although I also heard he wants to have 2 or 3 flights a week. Can they sustain such a high load and will the demand be there for that many flights?Successful landing!
Precisely...Suborbital
It's not marketed as that so why are you complaining?Precisely...
No real floating in space and a real space entry will need an atmosphere re entry which most likely burn up this aircraft.
$250k paid for a fake space experience?
So when will India have the technology to match US or Chinese feat to have space tourist?Mark shuttleworth paid the ruskies 10 million for a ride on the soyuz
waiting for chinese billionair to copy this
