What's new

LIVE: Virgin Galactic launches Richard Branson to space on Unity 22

Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2016
5,360
10
10,131
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote said:
Successful landing!
Click to expand...
Just watched it on the news and it was pretty exciting, all things considered. $250K for a seat in the future once it starts commercially executing these flights? lol, funny as that may seem outrageous, I bet there will be a waiting list although I also heard he wants to have 2 or 3 flights a week. Can they sustain such a high load and will the demand be there for that many flights?

It'll be interesting to see as well as what Jeff Bazos' set up will look like.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,933
24
17,229
Country
United States
Location
United States
Gomig-21 said:
Just watched it on the news and it was pretty exciting, all things considered. $250K for a seat in the future once it starts commercially executing these flights? lol, funny as that may seem outrageous, I bet there will be a waiting list although I also heard he wants to have 2 or 3 flights a week. Can they sustain such a high load and will the demand be there for that many flights?

It'll be interesting to see as well as what Jeff Bazos' set up will look like.
Click to expand...
I think people will be more confident with Branson's Spaceship Two than a Bezos rocket launch/parachute landing.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,933
24
17,229
Country
United States
Location
United States
Beast said:
Precisely...

No real floating in space and a real space entry will need an atmosphere re entry which most likely burn up this aircraft.

$250k paid for a fake space experience?
Click to expand...
It's not marketed as that so why are you complaining?

SpaceX will be handling the orbital (seat cost in MILLIONS) while Branson and Bezos' companies will do suborbital (seat cost in 100's of thousands).


en.wikipedia.org

Space Adventures Crew Dragon mission - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Last edited:
Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2016
5,360
10
10,131
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
Hamartia Antidote said:
I think people will be more confident with Branson's Spaceship Two than a Bezos rocket launch/parachute landing.
Click to expand...
Although some might actually prefer that since it would give them much more of an actual space rocket launch and retrieval experience. But definitely not for the faint at heart.
 
G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER
Aug 27, 2020
1,439
-33
925
Country
India
Location
India
Gomig-21 said:
Just watched it on the news and it was pretty exciting, all things considered. $250K for a seat in the future once it starts commercially executing these flights? lol, funny as that may seem outrageous, I bet there will be a waiting list although I also heard he wants to have 2 or 3 flights a week. Can they sustain such a high load and will the demand be there for that many flights?

It'll be interesting to see as well as what Jeff Bazos' set up will look like.
Click to expand...
Mark shuttleworth paid the ruskies 10 million for a ride on the soyuz
waiting for chinese billionair to copy this
 
G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER
Aug 27, 2020
1,439
-33
925
Country
India
Location
India
Beast said:
Precisely...

No real floating in space and a real space entry will need an atmosphere re entry which most likely burn up this aircraft.

$250k paid for a fake space experience?
Click to expand...
Oh boy, the chinese are now flooding the thread.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom