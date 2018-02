LIVE UPDATES: PML-N scores upset victory in Lodhran by-election

Lol these guys never lose or are ever wrong. They have an excuse for everything.







This, along with other recent elections, shows that PTI is losing its support. How many more wake up calls does this party need!?



The worst thing is - I HATE IK/PTI! but even I don't want them to lose badly because we need strong opposition in Pakistan.



Someone really needs to knock some sense back into IK!!

