LIVE UPDATE: Largest American companies by market capitalization (Top 10)

Live Update:
TRILLION DOLLAR CLUB:
APPLE: $2.25T
MICROSOFT: $2.02T
AMAZON: $1.74T
GOOGLE: $1.67T
FACEBOOK: $1.01T
= $8.7T
TOP 10:
APPLE: $2.25T
MICROSOFT: $2.02T
AMAZON: $1.74T
GOOGLE: $1.67T
FACEBOOK: $1.01T
TESLA: $663B
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY: $632B
NVIDIA: $500B
VISA: $500B
JP MORGAN: $467B
= $11.44T
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NYSE MARKET CAP: $24.68
NASDAQ MARKET CAP: $20.99T
= $45.68T
Market Cap is based on data from the World Federation of Exchanges and was last updated on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
