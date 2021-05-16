What's new

LIVE UPDATE: Largest American companies by market capitalization (Top 10)

1624911863550.png


Live Update:

TRILLION DOLLAR CLUB:

APPLE: $2.25T
MICROSOFT: $2.02T
AMAZON: $1.74T
GOOGLE: $1.67T
FACEBOOK: $1.01T

= $8.7T

TOP 10:

APPLE: $2.25T
MICROSOFT: $2.02T
AMAZON: $1.74T
GOOGLE: $1.67T
FACEBOOK: $1.01T
TESLA: $663B
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY: $632B
NVIDIA: $500B
VISA: $500B
JP MORGAN: $467B

= $11.44T

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NYSE MARKET CAP: $24.68
NASDAQ MARKET CAP: $20.99T
= $45.68T

Market Cap is based on data from the World Federation of Exchanges and was last updated on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.


Last edited:
