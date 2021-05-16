LIVE UPDATE: Largest American companies by market capitalization (Top 10)

= $8.7T

= $11.44T

= $45.68T

Live Update:: $2.25T: $2.02T: $1.74T: $1.67T: $1.01T: $2.25T: $2.02T: $1.74T: $1.67T: $1.01T: $663B: $632B: $500B: $500B: $467B------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------: $24.68: $20.99TMarket Cap is based on data from the World Federation of Exchanges and was last updated on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.I keep nothing but hundred dollar bills in the bank rollI got the kind of money that the bank can't holdWhen I'm out in N.Y., boy, it's blunts and PhilliesWhen I'm out in L.A., boy, it's wraps and SwishersI'm laughing straight to the bank with this(Ha, ha ha ha ha ha, ha, ha ha ha ha ha)