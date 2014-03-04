What's new

LIVE: UAE and Bahrain sign agreement with Israel at the White House

Get Ya Wig Split said:
It's over for Iran.
It's not going to change anything for Iran, Israel is not doing to deploy it's military in any other nations and does not have anywhere near the projection power of the US. US is withdrawing from Iraq now and doesn't want a war in the region.
 
Scene from rocket strike, 3 injured:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1305921263697788930

..
..

Hamas sending message it's going to take control and not going to let some lame leaders to decide fate of region and Palestinian cause. And that it is not afraid even if Israel get's all US and Arab support.

Now I think they should kill PA leaders if PA embraces this initiative to cede the West Bank to Israel.
 
Arab leaders are playing with their lives if they think can openly challenge God and they will learn soon. Sisi will be the first one to learn if we see any signs that he is enabling a US-Israeli-PA-Arab offensive on Gaza. We are not the like the lame idiots in the region who are tolerating this joke of a situation and disobeying God. If they don't start taking responsibility we will intervene.

Hamas can blow up the situation in the Sinai and drag Egypt into war with Israel if it deemed it necessary. So far have refrained so as to not cause bloodshed in Egypt if red lines are crossed and God is openly disobeyed than this will change.
 
