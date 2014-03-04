LIVE: UAE and Bahrain sign agreement with Israel at the White House

Arab leaders are playing with their lives if they think can openly challenge God and they will learn soon. Sisi will be the first one to learn if we see any signs that he is enabling a US-Israeli-PA-Arab offensive on Gaza. We are not the like the lame idiots in the region who are tolerating this joke of a situation and disobeying God. If they don't start taking responsibility we will intervene.



Hamas can blow up the situation in the Sinai and drag Egypt into war with Israel if it deemed it necessary. So far have refrained so as to not cause bloodshed in Egypt if red lines are crossed and God is openly disobeyed than this will change.