Live together increasing in Bangladesh.

লিভ টুগেটার: বিয়ে না করেও একসাথে থাকছেন বাংলাদেশের যে নারী-পুরুষেরা

সায়েদুল ইসলাম

বিবিসি বাংলা, ঢাকা

কেন লিভ টুগেটারের প্রতি যুগলদের আগ্রহ

লিভ টুগেদারে আগ্রহ কতটা বেড়েছে?

স্বামী-স্ত্রী হিসাবে পরিচয় দিয়ে থাকতে হয়

সামাজিক দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি কি পাল্টাচ্ছে?

'কখনো কখনো অপরাধবোধ কাজ করে'

বাংলাদেশের আইন কী বলে?

Live Together: The men and women of Bangladesh who live together without getting married

৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২১ছবির ক্যাপশান,কার্টুনে যুগল জীবন''প্রথমে আমরা বন্ধু ছিলাম, সেখান থেকে ভালো লাগা শুরু। আমরা বেশ ক'বছর রিলেশনে ছিলাম। তারপরে আমরা ভাবলাম, যেহেতু আমাদের একটা পার্মানেন্ট রিলেশনে যাওয়া বা বিয়ের ব্যাপারে একটা চিন্তাভাবনা হচ্ছে নিজেদের ভেতরে, তখন ভাবছিলাম যে, সেটা পসিবল কিনা বা আমরা পরস্পরের জন্য ঠিক আছি কিনা। সেটা বোঝার জন্যেই একসঙ্গে থাকতে শুরু করা,'' বিবিসি বাংলাকে বলছিলেন 'খ'।বাংলাদেশে গত এক দশক ধরে উন্নত অনেক দেশের মতো বিয়ে বা সামাজিকভাবে স্বীকৃত সম্পর্কের বাইরে গিয়ে প্রাপ্তবয়স্ক ছেলে-মেয়েদের একত্রে বসবাস বা লিভ টুগেদারের চল দেখা যাচ্ছে।পশ্চিমা দেশগুলোতে যদিও লিভ টুগেদার সামাজিকভাবে স্বীকৃত, কিন্তু বাংলাদেশের রক্ষণশীল সমাজে ছেলে-মেয়ের বিবাহ বর্হিভূত সম্পর্ক বা একত্রে থাকা ভালো চোখে দেখা হয় না।ফলে বাংলাদেশে এখনো এ ধরনের সম্পর্ক খুবই সীমিত পরিসরে এবং গোপনে রয়েছে। তবে বিশ্বায়ন ও দৃষ্টিভঙ্গির পরিবর্তনের কারণে এ ধরনের সম্পর্কের সংখ্যা ধীরে হলেও বাড়ছে বলে সমাজ বিজ্ঞানীরা বলছেন।এই বিষয়ে বিবিসি বাংলার কথা হয়েছে ঢাকায় বসবাসকারী দুই যুগলের সঙ্গে, যারা প্রচলিত সম্পর্কের বাইরে গিয়ে একত্রে বসবাস করছেন।তাদের গোপনীয়তা এবং নিরাপত্তার স্বার্থে কারও নাম প্রকাশ করা হচ্ছে না।'ক' বিবিসি বাংলাকে বলছিলেন, ''আমাদের বিয়ের ব্যাপারে দুই পরিবারই প্রাথমিক সম্মতি জানিয়েছে । কিন্তু যখন আমরা দ্বৈত-জীবন শুরু করি এসব চিন্তা মাথায় ছিল না। দুই পরিবারই তুলনামূলক রক্ষণশীল হওয়ায় তখন এতটা অন্তরঙ্গতা মেনে নিতেন না। তাই আমরা পরিবার এ সংক্রান্ত কিছুই জানতে দেইনি। পরস্পরের বোঝাপড়া দারুণ ছিল তাই পারিবারিক স্বীকৃতির কথা না ভেবেও আমরা একসাথে থাকা শুরু করেছিলাম।''ছবির ক্যাপশান,বাংলাদেশে এখন অনেক যুগল বিবাহিত না হয়েও একত্রে বসবাস করছেনবেসরকারি একটি প্রতিষ্ঠানের চাকুরীজীবী একজন তরুণী বিবিসি বাংলাকে বলছেন, ''একত্রে চাকরি করতে গিয়ে আমাদের দুজনের দুজনকে ভালো লাগে। কিন্তু ওর পরিবারে অনেক দায়িত্ব রয়েছে, এখন তার পক্ষে বিয়ে করা সম্ভব নয়। আমিও এখনি বিয়ে করতে চাই না।''ঢাকার একটি অভিজাত এলাকায় তারা একটি ছোট অ্যাপার্টমেন্ট ভাড়া নিয়ে থাকেন। ভাড়া নেয়ার সময় তারা স্বামী-স্ত্রী হিসাবে থাকবেন বলে পরিচয় দিতে হয়েছে।এই তরুণী বলছিলেন, ''আমাদের দুজনকেই ঢাকায় বাসা ভাড়া নিয়ে থাকতে হতো। তখন ভাবলাম, তাহলে একসাথেই কেন থাকি না। দুজনের খরচ যেমন কমনে, পাশাপাশি দম্পতি হিসাবে আমরা কেমন হবো, বোঝাপড়া কেমন হবে, সেটাও পরিষ্কার হবে। এসব ভেবেই একসঙ্গে বাসা ভাড়া করে থাকতে শুরু করি।''তবে দুজনের পরিবার তাদের একত্রে থাকার বিষয়ে এখনো জানে না।লিভ টুগেদারে বাংলাদেশের যুগলরা কতটা আগ্রহী হয়ে উঠেছে, এ নিয়ে বাংলাদেশে এখনো কোন গবেষণা হয়েছে বলে তথ্য পাওয়া যায়নি। তবে যখন যুগলদের মধ্যে নানা সমস্যা দেখা দেয়, তখন তাদের পারস্পরিক সমঝোতার ভিত্তিতে কোন আইনগত বা সামাজিক সম্পর্কের বাইরে গিয়ে এভাবে একত্রে বসবাসের বিষয়টি বেরিয়ে আসে।'খ' জানাচ্ছিলেন, তার পরিচিত এরকম বেশ কয়েকটি যুগল রয়েছে, যারা এভাবে একত্রে বসবাস করছেন। কয়েকটি দম্পতি রয়েছে, যারা একসময় লিভ টুগেদার করতেন, তবে এখন বিয়ে হয়ে গেছে। আবার কেউ কেউ রয়েছেন, যারা একসময় লিভ টুগেদারে থাকলেও সেই সম্পর্ক এখন ভেঙ্গে গেছে। তবে অনেকের মধ্যেই এ ধরনের সম্পর্কের প্রতি আগ্রহ বাড়ছে বলে তিনি জানান।বেসরকারি সংস্থা আইন ও শালিস কেন্দ্রের পরিচালক নীনা গোস্বামী বলছেন, ''আমাদের কাছে এমন অনেক অভিযোগ আসে, যে বিয়ের আশ্বাস দিয়ে একত্রে বসবাস করেছেন। কিন্তু এখন বিয়ে করতে রাজি হচ্ছে না। তারা সরাসরি লিভ টুগেদার করার কথা বলে না। কিন্তু এ ধরণের অভিযোগের সংখ্যা একেবারে কম নয়।''এসব ক্ষেত্রে সাধারণত প্রতারণা বা বিয়ের আশ্বাস দিয়ে ধর্ষণের অভিযোগ আনা হয়।ছবির উৎস,GETTY IMAGESছবির ক্যাপশান,বাংলাদেশের ধর্মীয় বা সামজিকভাবে গ্রহণযোগ্য না হলেও অনেকে বিয়ে ছাড়াই একত্রে থাকার ব্যাপারে আগ্রহী হয়ে উঠেছেনখোঁজ নিয়ে যানা যাচ্ছে, শুধু উচ্চবিত্ত বা নিম্নবিত্ত পরিবারগুলো নয়, সমাজের নিম্নবিত্ত পরিবারের মধ্যেও এভাবে বৈবাহিক সম্পর্ক ছাড়া একত্রে বসবাসের চল রয়েছে।একটি কারখানার কর্মকর্তা সিদরাতুল মুনতাহা বলছেন, ''পেশাগত কাজ করতে গিয়ে দেখেছি, নিজেদের মধ্যে ভালোলাগা থেকে অনেক কর্মী বা শ্রমিক আনুষ্ঠানিক কোন সম্পর্ক ছাড়াই একত্রে বসবাস করছেন। সম্পর্কে টানাপোড়েন শুরু হলে অনেক সময় আমাদের কাছে অভিযোগও আসে। আবার কিছুদিন পরে হয়তো তাদের সম্পর্ক শেষ হয়ে যায়, আবার নতুন কারও সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক হয়েছে। ''প্রেম থেকে, একাকীত্ব কাটানো বা আর্থিক সাশ্রয়ের কথা ভেবে অনেকে এভাবে সম্পর্কে জড়ান বলে তিনি ধারণা করেন।বাংলাদেশে গত কয়েক বছরে যারা বিয়ে ছাড়া একত্রে বসবাস শুরু করেছেন, তাদের বেশিরভাগই এই বিষয় নিয়ে মুখ খুলতে চাননি। বিবিসি বাংলার সঙ্গে যারা কথা বলেছেন, তারাও সামাজিকতার কথা ভেবে পরিচয় প্রকাশ করতে আগ্রহী নন।তবে বাংলাদেশের রক্ষণশীল সামাজিক দৃষ্টিভঙ্গির কারণে লিভ টুগেদার করতে গিয়েও তাদের নানারকম চ্যালেঞ্জের মুখে পড়তে হচ্ছে।যেমন বাসা ভাড়া নেয়া বা বাসার কাজের লোকজনের কাছে বিবাহিত হিসাবে পরিচয় দিতে হচ্ছে এই যুগলকে।'ক' বিবিসি বাংলাকে বলছেন, ''আমরা বিবাহিত, এটা বলে আমাদের বাসা নিতে হয়েছিল এবং সবসময়ই সতর্ক থাকতে হয়েছিল বাড়ির মালিকের সামনে। তবে সুখের বিষয়, তিনি আমাদের ব্যক্তিগত জীবন নিয়ে খুব বেশি কৌতূহলী ছিলেন না। ''ছবির উৎস,GETTY IMAGESছবির ক্যাপশান,পরস্পরের বোঝাপড়ার জন্য একত্রে থাকা উপকারী বলে যুগলরা বলছেনইংরেজি প্রচলিত টার্ম 'লিভ টুগেদার' না বলে একে দুইজন মানুষের দ্বৈত-জীবন বলে বর্ণনা করতে চান 'ক'।ঢাকার একটি বাসায় তারা এক বছরের বেশি সময় ধরে বসবাস করছেন। কিন্তু তারা যে বিয়ে না করে একত্রে বাস করছেন, সেটা হাতেগোনা খুব কয়েকজন কাছের বন্ধু জানেন। এমনকি দুই পরিবারের লোকজনও এই বিষয়ে জানে না।''যারা আমাদের জাজ করবে না বা বিষয়টি নিয়ে নেতিবাচকভাবে দেখে না, শুধু তারাই আমাদের এই বিষয়টি জানে।''তিনি বলছিলেন, ''দ্বৈত-জীবন শুরু করা সম্পূর্ণ নতুন এক অভিজ্ঞতা ছিল। অধিকাংশ ক্ষেত্রে পরস্পরের মানসিকতার সামঞ্জস্য না হলে একসাথে থাকা কষ্টকর হয়ে যায়। আমাদের বেলায় কম্প্রোমাইজ করতে হয়েছে দুই পক্ষকেই। আমার ব্যক্তিগত অভিজ্ঞতা থেকে বলতে পারি আমার যতটুকু করার ছিল তার চেয়ে অনেক বেশি পেয়েছি সঙ্গীর থেকে। এটা সম্ভব হয়েছে তার সাথে মানসিকতার মিল থেকেই।'''খ' বলছিলেন, বাড়িওয়ালা বা বুয়া বা আশেপাশের লোকজন অনেক সময় ব্যক্তিগত বিষয় জিজ্ঞেস করে শ্বশুর বাড়ি কেমন, কীভাবে বিয়ে হল। তখন আমাকে সবসময়ে একটা গল্প তৈরি করে রাখতে হয়। মনে রাখতে হয়, আমি আগেরবার কী বলেছি, সেটার সঙ্গে যেন মিল থাকে। খুবই সাবধানে থাকতে হয় বিষয়টা নিয়ে।''একজন সঙ্গীর বাড়ির লোকজন এলে তখন অন্যজন বন্ধু বা অন্য কোথাও কয়েকদিন থেকে আসেন।তার পরিচিত যারা এভাবে থাকছেন, তারাও নিজেদের সম্পর্কের বিষয়টি গোপন করে এভাবে থাকছেন বলে তিনি জানান।এখনো বাংলাদেশের বেশিরভাগ মানুষ বিয়ে অথবা সামাজিক সম্পর্কের বাইরে গিয়ে ছেলে-মেয়ের একত্রে বসবাসকে সহজভাবে গ্রহণ করতে পারেন না।ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের অধ্যাপক ও সমাজবিজ্ঞানী ড. মাহবুবা নাসরীন বিবিসি বাংলাকে বলছেন, ''সমাজ তো পরিবর্তন হচ্ছে। দৃষ্টিভঙ্গির পরিবর্তন না হলেও বিশ্বায়নের কারণে মানুষের আচরণে একটা পরিবর্তন তো পড়েছেই। উন্নত দেশ, আমাদের দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার কিছু দেশেও ভালোবাসার মানুষের সঙ্গে একসাথে বসবাসের চল তৈরি হয়েছে। তবে বাংলাদেশে এখনো সামাজিকভাবে স্বীকৃত না হওয়ায় এটা লুকানো রয়েছে। তবে এই অনুশীলন কিন্তু দেখা যায়।''''বিশ্বায়নের কারণে অনেক কিছুর অনুকরণ হতে দেখি। সেটার একটা প্রভাব তো সমাজের ওপর পড়ে। সেই পরিবর্তনের ছোঁয়া সব জায়গাতেই লাগে। সমানভাবে না লাগলেও কোথাও কোথাও সেটা স্পর্শ করে যায়। সেটাই আমরা দেখতে পাচ্ছি,'' মাহবুবা নাসরীন বলছেন।অধ্যাপক নাসরীন বলছেন, ''আমি বলবো, প্রতিবেশী দেশ বা অন্যান্য দেশের তুলনায় আমাদের দেশে হয়তো সংখ্যাটা এখনো নগণ্য। তবে দৃষ্টিভঙ্গির পরিবর্তন কোন কোন জায়গায় হচ্ছে, সেটা তো পরিষ্কার। তবে মানুষের মধ্যে এই ধরনের জীবনযাপন বাংলাদেশে ধর্মীয় বা সামাজিকভাবে এখনো গ্রহণযোগ্য নয়। '' বলছেন অধ্যাপক নাসরীন।বাংলাদেশে এ নিয়ে কোন জরিপ বা গবেষণা হয়নি বলে তিনি জানান।'খ' বলছেন, তাদের সম্পর্কের বিষয়টি জানতে পেরে সহপাঠী বা বন্ধুদের কাছ থেকে অনেক সময় নেতিবাচক কথাও তাকে শুনতে হয়েছে।অন্য যুগলরাও বলছেন, 'লিভ টুগেদার' এখনো বাংলাদেশের বেশিরভাগ মানুষ নেতিবাচক চোখে দেখে। কারণ এটা জানতে পেরে অনেকেই সহজে মেনে নিতে পারেন না। তাদের সঙ্গে অন্যরকম আচরণ করতে শুরু করেন।কিন্তু যেভাবে সমাজের একটি অংশ এরকম সম্পর্কে জড়াচ্ছে, তাতে একসময় মানুষের সেই দৃষ্টিভঙ্গির পরিবর্তন হবে বলে তারা আশা করছেন।ছবির উৎস,GETTY IMAGESছবির ক্যাপশান,ভালোবাসা থেকেই বেশিরভাগ যুগল লিভ টুগেদার শুরু করেছে'খ' বিবিসি বাংলাকে বলছেন, বৈবাহিক সম্পর্ক না থাকার পরে একত্রে বসবাসের কারণে অনেক সময় তিনি অপরাধবোধেও ভোগেন।''আমার নিজের ধারণাও এই বিষয়ে কন্ট্রাডিক্টরি (পরস্পরবিরোধী) । মাঝে মাঝে ধর্মীয় বিষয় মাথায় আসে যে, যা করছি সেটা ঠিক হচ্ছে না, একটা পাপ করছি। আবার আরেকদিন থেকে মনে হয়, এটা ঠিক আছে, অন্যদেরও এভাবে থেকে দেখা উচিত। কারণ অনেক সময় দেখা যায়, একজন আরেকজনকে সাপোর্ট দেয়ার কথা দিচ্ছে, কিন্তু বাস্তবে সেটা হচ্ছে না। একত্রে থাকতে গিয়েও অন্যজনকে আরেকভাবে চেনা যায়,'' তিনি বলছেন।তবে একজন মেয়ে হিসাবে এটা তার জন্য ভালো অভিজ্ঞতা তৈরি করেছে। কারণ বাংলাদেশের বাস্তবতায় একটি মেয়ে হিসাবে তাকে হয়তো পড়াশোনা বা ক্যারিয়ার এবং বাসা-দুইটাই দেখেশুনে রাখতে হয়। বাস্তবে সেটা কতটা সম্ভব হবে, সেই ধারণা তিনি এখনি পেয়ে যাচ্ছেন।'খ' বলছিলেন, ''আমি বুঝতে পারছি, কতটুকু কোথায় মেইনটেইন করতে হবে, কতটুকু আমি করতে পারবো, পার্টনারের কাছ থেকে কতটুকু সাপোর্ট পাবো, সেটা বুঝতে পারছি। একসাথে থাকার কারণে অনেক গ্রো করেছি বলা যায়। ''কিন্তু ভবিষ্যতে যদি এই সম্পর্ক ভেঙ্গে যায়, তাহলে কী কোন সমস্যা হতে পারে? অবশ্য সেরকম কোন আশঙ্কা করেন না 'খ'।''যদি কখনো আমার অন্য আরেকটা রিলেশনে মুভ করতে হয়, তাহলে অবশ্যই আমি এমন একজনকে বেছে নেবো, যে এগুলো শুনে বা তার কোন সমস্যা হবে না। স্বাভাবিকভাবে এটা মেনে নেয়া উচিত বলে আমার মনে হয়। মানুষের তো প্রেম ভেঙ্গে যায়, বিয়েও ভেঙ্গে যায়, তাই না?'' তিনি বলছেন।বেসরকারি চাকুরীজীবী একজন তরুণী বলছিলেন, ''বিয়ে হয়ে ভেঙ্গে যাওয়ার চেয়ে যদি লিভ টুগেদার করে সম্পর্ক ভেঙ্গে যায়, আমি তো বলতো সেটা অনেক ভালো। আনুষ্ঠানিক সম্পর্কে জড়িয়ে, আত্মীয়স্বজন সবাইকে নিয়ে একটা সম্পর্কে যাওয়ার আগে সেটা কতটা ভালো রিলেশন হবে, এটা তার একটা পরীক্ষা বলতে পারেন।''বাংলাদেশের আইনে দুইজন প্রাপ্তবয়স্ক ছেলে-মেয়ের লিভ টুগেদার করার পক্ষে বা বিপক্ষে কোন পরিষ্কার আইন নেই বলে বলছেন ব্যারিস্টার মিতি সানজানা।''বাংলাদেশের আইন অনুযায়ী কোন নারী-পুরুষ যদি একসঙ্গে বসবাস করতে যায়, তাহলে তাকে ধর্মীয় বিধান অনুযায়ী বিবাহিত হতে হয়। যেমন মুসলিম আইন অনুযায়ী তাকে রেজিস্ট্রেশনও করতে হবে। কিন্তু কেউ রেজিস্ট্রেশন না করেও ধর্মীয় বিধান মেনে সাক্ষীর উপস্থিতিতে যদি বিয়ে করে, সেটাও গ্রহণ করা হয়,'' তিনি বলছেন।ব্যারিস্টার সানজানা বলছেন, বিবাহিত ব্যক্তি যদি কোন বিবাহিত বা অবিবাহিত ব্যক্তির সঙ্গে লিভ টুগেদার করে, সেটা নানারকম আইনের মধ্যে পড়ে, নানা শাস্তির বিধান রয়েছে। কিন্তু দুইজন প্রাপ্তবয়স্ক ছেলে-মেয়ে যদি একত্রে বসবাস করে, সেক্ষেত্রে আইনে সরাসরি বা পরিষ্কারভাবে কিছু বলা নেই।''তবে প্রত্যেকটা ঘটনার ক্ষেত্রে আসলে ফ্যাক্টচুয়ালি ডিপেন্ড করবে। অনেক ক্ষেত্রে হয়তো পাবলিক ইনডিসেন্সি মনে করা হতে পারে। তবে সরাসরি কোন আইনের ধারায় সরাসরি কিছু করার সুযোগ নেই। সাধারণত যা হয়, এরকম ক্ষেত্রে আইনি বিষয় চলে এলে তখন নানারকম আইনের আওতায় কোন একটাভাবে তাদের ফেলে দেয়া হয়,'' বলছিলেন ব্যারিস্টার মিতি সানজানা।উন্নত দেশগুলোয় একত্রে বসবাস করলে সঙ্গীর একটা অধিকার তৈরি হয়। কিন্তু বাংলাদেশে এরকম কোন বিধান নেই বলেও তিনি জানান।Sayedul IslamBBC Bangla, DhakaNovember 30, 2021Suppose the name of the boy living in Dhaka is 'A' and the name of the girl is 'B'. The two met while studying at a university in Bangladesh."It simply came to our notice then. We've been in a relationship for several years. Then we thought, since we have a thought about going into a permanent relationship or marriage, we wondered if it was possible or if we were right for each other. To understand that, to start living together, '' he told BBC Bangla 'B'.Over the past decade in Bangladesh, like many other developed countries, adult boys and girls have been living together or living together outside of marriage or socially recognized relationships.Although Live Together is socially recognized in Western countries, in Bangladesh's conservative society, extramarital affairs or cohabitation are not viewed favorably.As a result, such relations are still very limited and secret in Bangladesh. However, sociologists say that the number of such relationships is slowly increasing due to globalization and changing attitudes.BBC Bangla has talked about this with two couples living in Dhaka, who are living together outside the conventional relationship.No one's name is being disclosed in the interest of their privacy and security."Both families have agreed to our marriage," A told BBC Bangla. But when we started our dual life, these thoughts were not in our heads. The two families, being relatively conservative, did not accept such intimacy then. So we didn't let the family know anything about it. Mutual understanding was great, so we started living together without thinking about family recognition. "A young woman working for a private company told BBC Bangla, "We both enjoy working together. But he has many responsibilities in his family, now it is not possible for him to get married. I don't want to get married right now either. "They rent a small apartment in an elite area of Dhaka. They had to identify themselves as husband and wife when renting.The young woman said, "We both had to rent a house in Dhaka. Then I thought, then why don't we stay together. As the cost of the couple decreases, as well as how we will be as a couple, the understanding will be clear. With that in mind, we started renting a house together. "However, the families of the two do not yet know about their stay together.No research has been done in Bangladesh yet on how much interest couples in Bangladesh have become in Live Together. However, when problems arise between the couples, the issue of living together in this way goes beyond any legal or social relationship based on their mutual understanding.'B' said, there are several such couples he knows, who are living together like this. There are a few couples who used to live together, but are now married. Again, there are those who once lived together but now that relationship is broken. However, he said that interest in such relationships is growing among many.Nina Goswami, director of the law and arbitration center, a non-government organization, said: But now he is not agreeing to get married. They don't talk about live together. But the number of such allegations is not small. "In these cases, rape is usually brought with the promise of cheating or marriage.Although not religiously or socially acceptable in Bangladesh, many have become interested in living together without getting marriedIt is being explored that not only the upper class or lower class families, but also the lower class families of the society are living together without any marital relationship.Sidratul Muntaha, a factory official, said: "I have seen many workers living together without any formal relationship. When the tension starts, we often get complaints. After a while, maybe their relationship ended, again with someone new. ''He thinks that many people get involved in this way out of love, loneliness or financial savings.Most of those who have started living together without marriage in the last few years in Bangladesh did not want to open their mouths on this issue. Those who have spoken to BBC Bangla are also not interested in revealing their identities thinking about socialization.However, due to the conservative social outlook of Bangladesh, they have various challenges while trying to live togetherFor example, the couple has to introduce themselves as married to people who rent a house or do housework.'A' tells BBC Bangla, '' We are married, it means we had to move house and always had to be careful in front of the landlord. Fortunately, he was not too curious about our personal lives. ''The English term 'live together' is not used to describe it as a dual life of two people 'a'.They have been living in a house in Dhaka for more than a year. But very few close friends know that they are living together without getting married. Even people from two families don't know about it."Only those who will not judge us or look at the matter negatively know us.""Starting a dual life was a whole new experience," he said. In most cases, it is difficult to stay together if the mentality is not compatible with each other. In our case, both sides have had to compromise. From my personal experience I can say that I got a lot more from my partner than I had to do. It's been a long time coming.'B' was saying, the landlord or the housemaid or the people around often ask personal matters like what is the house of the father-in-law, how the marriage took place. Then I always have to make a story. Remember, what I have said before is the same. You have to be very careful about that. "When a friend's family members come, the other friend or somewhere else comes from a few days.He said that his acquaintances are also living in this way, hiding the issue of their relationship.Yet most people in Bangladesh simply cannot accept marriage or social relations outside of marriage.Dhaka University professor and sociologist. Mahbuba Nasreen tells BBC Bangla, "Society is changing. Although attitudes have not changed, there has been a change in human behavior due to globalization. Developed countries, some of our South Asian countries have also made a habit of living together with people you love. However, it is hidden as it is not yet socially recognized in Bangladesh. However, this practice can be seen."I see a lot being imitated because of globalization. It has an effect on the society. The touch of that change is felt everywhere. Even if it doesn't look the same, it can be touched somewhere. That is what we can see, ”says Mahbuba Nasreen.Professor Nasreen says, "I would say that the number is still negligible in our country compared to neighboring countries or other countries. However, it is clear that the attitude is changing in some places. However, this kind of living among the people is not yet religiously or socially acceptable in Bangladesh. Professor Nasreen says.He said there was no survey or research on this in Bangladesh.'B' says that when he found out about their relationship, he often had to hear negative things from his classmates or friends.Other couples also say that 'Live Together' is still viewed negatively by most people in Bangladesh. Because knowing this, many people cannot accept it easily. Began to treat them differently.But the way a section of the society is involved in such a relationship, they are hoping that one day the attitude of the people will change.Most couples have started living together out of love'B' tells BBC Bangla that he often suffers from guilt due to living together after not having a marital relationship.'' My own opinion is contradictory. Sometimes religious issues come to mind that what I am doing is not right, I am committing a sin. It seems like another day, it's okay, others should see it that way too. Because many times it is seen that one is promising to support the other, but in reality it is not happening. Even if you live together, you can know each other differently, '' he says.But as a girl it has created a good experience for her. Because in the reality of Bangladesh, as a girl, she may have to look after her studies or career and home. He is now getting an idea of how much that will be possible in reality.'B' was saying, '' I understand how much I have to maintain, how much I can do, how much support I get from my partner. It can be said that we have grown a lot because of being together. ''But if this relationship breaks down in the future, what could be the problem? Of course, 'B' does not have any such fear."If I ever have to move on to another relationship, I will definitely choose someone who will not have any problem listening to them. Naturally I think it should be accepted. People's love is broken, marriage is also brokenGone, isn't it? '' He says.A young woman working in the private sector said, "I would say that it would be better if the relationship was broken by living together than by getting married. It's a test of how good a relationship can be before you get involved in a formal relationship with all your relatives. "Barrister Miti Sanjana says there is no clear law in Bangladesh for or against the leave of two adult children together."According to the law of Bangladesh, if a man and a woman go to live together, then they have to get married according to the religious rules. For example, according to Muslim law, he has to register. But if someone marries in the presence of a witness without registering in accordance with the religious rules, it is also accepted, '' he says.Barrister Sanjana says that if a married person lives together with a married or unmarried person, it falls under various laws, with various penalties. But if two adult boys and girls live together, the law does not say anything directly or explicitly."But in each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine." In many cases it may be considered public indecency. However, there is no opportunity to do anything directly under any law. As is usually the case, when legal issues arise in such cases, they are somehow thrown out under various laws, ”said Barrister Miti Sanjana.Living together in developed countries creates a partner right. But there is no such provision in Bangladesh, he said.