beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Live: Shenzhen celebrates 40th year anniversary of the establishment of the Special Economic Zone
This year marks the 40th anniversary since the establishment of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. Often referred to as China's Silicon Valley, Shenzhen has transformed from a "small fishing village" into a modern metropolis. But where in today's city can you trace back to the original "small fishing village"? And besides the "Walk of Fame" in Hollywood, did you know that there is a similar one in Shenzhen? Follow CGTN's livestream to discover some must-see places in Shenzhen and explore the dramatic changes and unique charms of Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. #Shenzhen at 40.
