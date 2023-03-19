What's new

Live: Putin visits war-ravaged Mariupol after Crimea trip, Kremlin says

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,329
-14
15,700
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
www.france24.com

🔴 Live: Putin visits war-ravaged Mariupol after Crimea trip, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise trip to Mariupol after visiting Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation from Ukraine, the Kremlin has said, in what would mark…
www.france24.com www.france24.com

www.reuters.com

Putin visits Mariupol as part of surprise tour of occupied Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin made a surprise weekend visit to the war-ravaged port of Mariupol, state media reported, the Kremlin leader's first trip to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine's Donbas region since the conflict began.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
International Court to Open War Crimes Cases Against Russia, Officials Say
Replies
0
Views
90
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
HAIDER
Putin draws parallels between WWII and Ukraine conflict
Replies
2
Views
390
Oldman1
O
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Putin invaded to put 'decent people' in Kyiv, says Italy's Berlusconi
Replies
0
Views
266
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Hamartia Antidote
Explainer: Europe's energy security better than feared after a year of war in Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
137
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Ukraine applies to join NATO
Replies
1
Views
257
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom