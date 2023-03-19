Muhammed45
🔴 Live: Putin visits war-ravaged Mariupol after Crimea trip, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise trip to Mariupol after visiting Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula's annexation from Ukraine, the Kremlin has said, in what would mark…
www.france24.com
Putin visits Mariupol as part of surprise tour of occupied Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin made a surprise weekend visit to the war-ravaged port of Mariupol, state media reported, the Kremlin leader's first trip to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine's Donbas region since the conflict began.
www.reuters.com