R Wing said: I hope IK says F*** OFF to the SC order.



Bad precedent? Great.



Sanctity of the Constitution? Establishment and horse-trading politicians don't care, anyway.



Implementation and Enforcement of the Order? Does the Army want to do it just to be able to salute Fazlu as President? Good, let them.



The day IK goes from politician to revolutionary, important lines will be drawn. Click to expand...

Ustaad why cross constitutional lines when he can do whatever you said within constitutional framework.As i said before, he had weak team previously,but he will come now with better team and better prepared.Just have some patience.PML-N and PPP already ruled Pakistan for so long and Pakistan has gone nowhere and will not go anywhere if they rule if this time.He will come back.Be patient.up hold Law.