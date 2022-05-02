Live: PM Modi on a visit to Germany, Denmark and France

What's new

PM Narendra Modi in Europe: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for his three-day visit to Europe. During his trip, the prime minister will meet world leaders including German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Denmark prime minister Mette Frederiksen and French president Emmanuel Macron. It is PM Modi's first foreign trip of the year and the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, the prime minister had said. The Ukraine conflict will be a key focus during the tour although the key focus will be cooperation in energy, trade and green development.

www.hindustantimes.com

PM Modi arrives in Germany for 3-nation Europe visit| Live updates

PM Narendra Modi in Europe: During his three-day Europe visit, PM Modi will visit Germany, France and Denmark.
www.hindustantimes.com
 

