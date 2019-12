Live News conference by Chinese officials on Uighur Muslims

BEIJING (AP) — People who were at vocational training centers in China’s far west Xinjiang have all graduated and are living happy lives.



Shohrat Zakir, Xinjiang’s Uighur governor, denounced U.S. Congress’ approval of the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act.



“When the lives of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang were seriously threatened by terrorism, the U.S. turned a deaf ear,” Zakir said at a press briefing. “On the contrary, now that Xinjiang society is steadily developing and people of all ethnicities are living and working in peace, the U.S. feels uneasy, and attacks and smears Xinjiang.”