Live: Godfather left Abu Dhabi on his way to Pakistan

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Jul 13, 2018 at 6:46 PM.
Media coverage of Nawaz Sharif is forbidden inside the airplane. NAB officials are expected to arrest Godfather and her daughter Daku Rani once plane enters Pakistani airspace
Oh bhai why spamming the forum with similar topics. There are already multiple topics regarding Nawaz Sharif arrival. Please keep all that shit to those threads
The guy is getting so much publicity for free.
Yes, people are eager to see him rot in jail.
It's a different topic. Other threads are discussing his majestys arrival in Abu Dhabi
Indeed. But giving him too much bandwidth is not good. See what happened in the US.
Tahir-ul-Qadri had more people in street when he was flying in.
Godfather is very cunning. He is not coming back to rot in jail but to file appeal and then get bail
Track corruption live coming to Pakistan