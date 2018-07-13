/ Register

Live: Godfather left Abu Dhabi on his way to Pakistan

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Jul 13, 2018 at 6:46 PM.

  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:46 PM
    Norwegian

    Norwegian SENIOR MEMBER

    10DEE4E5-EB7B-4182-82A6-9025B9D067C2.jpeg
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:47 PM
    Norwegian

    Norwegian SENIOR MEMBER

    924B7BB8-6C70-495F-91DB-C79E91145330.jpeg Media coverage of Nawaz Sharif is forbidden inside the airplane. NAB officials are expected to arrest Godfather and her daughter Daku Rani once plane enters Pakistani airspace
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:48 PM
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Oh bhai why spamming the forum with similar topics. There are already multiple topics regarding Nawaz Sharif arrival. Please keep all that shit to those threads
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:48 PM
    LASER

    LASER FULL MEMBER

    The guy is getting so much publicity for free.:D
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:50 PM
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

    Yes, people are eager to see him rot in jail.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:50 PM
    Norwegian

    Norwegian SENIOR MEMBER

    It's a different topic. Other threads are discussing his majestys arrival in Abu Dhabi
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:52 PM
    LASER

    LASER FULL MEMBER

    Indeed. But giving him too much bandwidth is not good. See what happened in the US.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:54 PM
    Verve

    Verve SENIOR MEMBER

    Tahir-ul-Qadri had more people in street when he was flying in.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:54 PM
    Norwegian

    Norwegian SENIOR MEMBER

    Godfather is very cunning. He is not coming back to rot in jail but to file appeal and then get bail
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:57 PM
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Track corruption live coming to Pakistan

     
