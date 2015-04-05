What's new

Live: China's FC-31 stealth fighter on display in Shenyang

A real FC-31 stealth fighter jet is displayed at the Shenyang Aircraft Corp.'s (SAC) Aviation Expo Park. The FC-31 fighter, also known as "Huying," is a twin-engine, medium-sized fifth-generation fighter jet developed independently by the SAC. Other planes from China's big family of fighter jets are also exhibited, demonstrating the history and development of China's aviation industry. The SAC Aviation Expo Park located in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is a center for the popularization of aviation knowledge and records the history of China's fighter jet development.

 
