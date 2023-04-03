What's new

Little Tajik girl cries her heart out bidding goodbye to a tourist and what happens the next..

Little Tajik girl cries her heart out bidding goodbye to a tourist and what happens the next..

Some tourists from Hunan province visit Pamir plateau in Xinjiang and spend a day staying in a local Tajik house and playing with the kids of the family, when it comes to the time to leave, a Tajik girl cries her out heart to bid goodbye to the tourists. On the way back to Hunan, the thought of never being able to see those lovely kids again keeps haunting the tourists and soon they change their mind and drive back to Kashgar city and buy lots of gifts and a cat that they promised to the kids and go back to Pamir village to see the kids again, the little girl is so happy to see them back.

 
The most cut off and isolated a place is , the more friendly the locals are. City folks are always deeply touched by their hospitality and genuineness

Darya Boyi Village in the heart of Xinjiang Taklamakan Desert, travelers came across this village, it's a new village recently built. They stopped and ate in a local family restaurant, 3 little girls offered to dance for the travelers and thanked them to eat in their restaurant.

 
NagaBaba said:
we love chairman Mao
Click to expand...
No surprise at all, we know many Indians do.

_20211114022106-png.793074

india-1024x626-jpg.892721
 

