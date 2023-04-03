Little Tajik girl cries her heart out bidding goodbye to a tourist and what happens the next..

Some tourists from Hunan province visit Pamir plateau in Xinjiang and spend a day staying in a local Tajik house and playing with the kids of the family, when it comes to the time to leave, a Tajik girl cries her out heart to bid goodbye to the tourists. On the way back to Hunan, the thought of never being able to see those lovely kids again keeps haunting the tourists and soon they change their mind and drive back to Kashgar city and buy lots of gifts and a cat that they promised to the kids and go back to Pamir village to see the kids again, the little girl is so happy to see them back.