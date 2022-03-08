What's new

Lithuanian Vaccine to Bangladesh Cancelled for Not Condemning Russia

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

May 1, 2019
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1500964148267601927

Vaccine delivery canceled to country that did not condemn Russia

Bangladesh, the most densely populated country on Earth, has lost a shipment of over 440,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
i guess nowhere does it say she cares about nonwhites
 
H

hyperman

Jan 6, 2020
Fk em, immoral/wicked human beings, what it shows is that this "charity" is a farce. Punishing the poor b/c their govt can't take a stance without retaliation for another country. Why not try to take a "moral" stance against a more powerful country? cut off your trade with India or China, they took the same neutral stance, why pick on a poor country to kowtow your "morality"/"vitriol".

upper class Liberals like these are a disease, tagging herself as an "animal lover" shame she couldn't have empathy for human beings, these people value the lives of their pet animals more than the lives of human beings, and thats not an exaggeration.

This sort of "humanitarianism" is a farce, and purely transactional.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
A piece of sh1t country like Lithuania thinks it has sway over Bangladesh. It is the duty of each and every Bangladeshi to work hard to make thier country an economic and military power house.

There are 150 million of you and you were created no less than any other man.

Humiliation like this should spark the fire of honour in you and it should burn all your enemies.
 

