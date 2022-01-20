Lithuanian exports nearly obliterated from China market amid Taiwan row

Chinese customs data gives first glimpse of the scale of unofficial blockade, with 91.4 per cent drop in shipments from the Baltic state in December

Beijing denies an official embargo, telling EU sources local businesses will not buy goods from countries that ‘attack China’s sovereignty’

A shipment of Lithuanian rum destined for the Chinese mainland arrives at the Taiwanese port of Keelung this week, after concerns it was about to be blocked by customs. Photo: Handout

The controversially named Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius, Lithuania. Photo: Reuters