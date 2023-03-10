Lithuania To Replace Its Machine Guns with the FN 7.62mm Minimi Mk3

In January the Defence Materiel Agency under the MoD placed an order with the Swedish manufacturer Saab Dynamics AB for different types of Carl-Gustaf anti-tank weapon ammunition on the basis of a long-term contract signed in late 2021. Together with Latvia and Estonia, Lithuania is party to the long-term contract and has the opportunity to acquire Carl-Gustaf ammunition of different purposes for best prices and on best conditions. The contract spans 7 years which Lithuania plans to use to acquire up to 60 million worth of Carl-Gustaf ammunition. The batch ordered this year will arrive at the Lithuanian Armed Forces in 2024-2025. Combat proven ammunition of the Carl-Gustaf antitank system known for its high efficiency is used for unit maneuver support and effective neutralization of armored vehicles.