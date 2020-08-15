Lithuania designates Hezbollah a terrorist group, bans members from entry

Country's FM hails 'successful cooperation between the Lithuanian and Israeli national security agencies' as Vilnius slaps 10-year sanctions on Iranian-backed organization; Ashkenazi welcomes move as 'courageous and important decision' i24NEWS| Published: 08.13.20 , 16:25 Lithuania announced Thursday it was designating Lebanon's Hezbollah organization as a terrorist group in its entirety. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter Vilnius also banned the group's members and its affiliates from entering the country, the ban set to remain in place for the next 10 years. by Taboola Sponsored Links You may also like Hezbollah members celebrate in Qaa, Lebanon (Photo: Reuters) Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi welcomed the move as a "courageous and important decision" that will contribute to regional stability. He urged the rest of the European Union to follow suit and ban Hezbollah in its entirety. Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Photo: Shaul Golan) He accused the Iranian proxy of turning areas in Lebanon into, effectively, Iranian enclaves and holding the Lebanese people, as well as the country's economy and political system, hostage to Tehran's interests. Earlier this year, Germany also banned Hezbollah in full, while many other EU states only consider the group's military wing a terrorist organization. Hezbollah itself denies there is a distinction to be made between its military and political arms and frequently mocked this position. Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS https://www.ynetnews.com/article/SkA8ZhfzD