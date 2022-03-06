What's new

Lithuania cancels decision to donate Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh after UN vote on Russia

Lithuania has cancelled its decision to donate Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh after the country abstained during the United Nations General Assembly vote on condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rasa Jakilaitienė, a spokeswoman for the prime minister, has said.


Earlier this week, the government decided to send 444,600 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.


The UN General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that demands Russia to “immediately” withdraw from Ukraine.


After more than two days of debate, which saw the Ukrainian ambassador accuse Russia of genocide, 141 out of 193 UN member states voted in favour of the non-binding resolution.


Vaccination in Bangladesh

Vaccination in Bangladesh / AP

Bangladesh was among the 35 countries that abstained, while just five – Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus, and, of course, Russia – voted against it.





The resolution “deplores” the invasion of Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s decision to put his nuclear forces on alert.


At the same time, the General Assembly expressed its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.

Source: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-engli...accines-to-bangladesh-after-un-vote-on-russia
 
