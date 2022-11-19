What's new

Lithography machine, Dutch minister says U.S. can’t dictate approach to China exports

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,327
-12
95,287
Country
China
Location
China

Lithography machine, Dutch minister says U.S. can’t dictate approach to China exports

np_file_194717.jpeg

Engineers work on a Mapper semiconductor lithography machine in Delft, the Netherlands, in this undated photo. | MAPPER LITHOGRAPHY / VIA REUTERS

The U.S. shouldn’t expect the Netherlands to unquestionably adopt its approach to China export restrictions, a senior Dutch official warned, signaling a potential obstacle to the Biden administration’s trade fight.

“The Netherlands will not copy the American measures one-to-one,” Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said in an interview with newspaper NRC published on Friday. “We make our own assessment — and we do this in consultation with partner countries such as Japan and the U.S.”

The comments marked the first time Dutch officials have publicly outlined their stance on the issue. The Biden administration is pushing for a multilateral agreement to impose restrictions on China, aiming to keep advanced chip technologies away from the country — and its military.

Schreinemacher’s statement highlighted the significant challenges the U.S. is facing in persuading allies to join its campaign. While the Netherlands and Japan share many of the U.S.’s security concerns, the two countries also see China as a major market that they would like to maintain access to.

The Netherlands are key to the struggle because the country’s ASML Holding NV is one of a handful of companies that dominate the market for semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. Its peers include Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corp. and KLA Corp. in the U.S., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. in Japan.

Without getting specific, Schreinemacher said that the Netherlands is likely to introduce certain export controls on China by itself. The Dutch government needs more time to decide on potential new rules, she said.

“We already have restrictions in our export licensing policy. I can imagine that we will look at semiconductors and the chip market with a more critical eye,” the minister told NRC. “We are working on that shift and I think there is a chance that it will progress.”

ASML is already restricted from selling China its extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, which are needed to make the most cutting-edge chips. But the Dutch company is still allowed to offer less sophisticated products to Chinese customers.

In early October, the Biden administration unveiled sweeping measures aimed at limiting China’s abilities to secure advanced artificial intelligence chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, roiling the $580 billion global chip industry.

U.S. chip-equipment makers have indicated the new rules could erase billions of dollars in sales, while ASML and Tokyo Electron have said they expect a smaller impact.

Senior U.S. officials — including Alan Estevez, the undersecretary of commerce for industry and security — are traveling to the Netherlands this month to discuss export controls. But an immediate accord isn’t expected to come out of the talks, Bloomberg News has reported.

Meanwhile, Beijing is working to ensure other countries don’t cave to U.S. demands. In a Group of 20 summit meeting on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to avoid disrupting global trade.

“We must oppose the politicization of economic and trade issues and maintain the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain,” Xi told Rutte. Rutte also visited South Korea this week to discuss tech issues and deepen chip ties.

www.japantimes.co.jp

Dutch minister says U.S. can’t dictate approach to China exports

The U.S. shouldn’t expect the Netherlands to unquestionably adopt its approach to restrictions, the official warned, signaling a potential obstacle to the Biden administration’s trade fight.
www.japantimes.co.jp www.japantimes.co.jp
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,994
-50
66,660
Country
China
Location
China
As usual of the cheap american practice, asking allies not to sell but without any compensation for loss of market. Cheapskate plan which will never work.

American shall come out with a USD 50 billion compensation plan and I am sure Dutch will swiftly obey US order. :enjoy:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Following U.S. on China chip export curbs would hit Japan's industry hard
Replies
0
Views
62
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China vs the US: who will win the chip war?
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Han Patriot
H
Hamartia Antidote
ASML Shrugs Off China Chip Curbs With Demand Strong Elsewhere
Replies
1
Views
125
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
onebyone
Tech war: Dutch chip manufacturing tool maker ASML still aims to expand China workforce, despite tighter US export restrictions
Replies
0
Views
246
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
Leading Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML Surpasses 1,500 Employees in China
Replies
6
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom