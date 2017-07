Their development is at an advanced stage, says Director of NSTL



development of the batteries was at an advanced stage at the NSTL and it would be rolled out sometime in 2019.

batteries were a key component in all variants of submarines be it the latest Scorpene or the nuclear-powered Arihant class of submarines. “Till now we have been using the lead-acid variant of batteries and we need to migrate to the lithium-ion type for their high energy and high power density capability. This variant of batteries will allow us to lie deeper for a longer period,”