What's new

Literacy rate in Bangladesh 74.7pc: Zakir

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
5,937
-5
8,602
Students at a primary school

Government
Literacy rate in Bangladesh 74.7pc: Zakir
By Prothom Alo English Desk
September 08, 2020 at 11:47 PM

State minister for primary and mass education Md Zakir Hossen on Tuesday revealed that the literacy rate in the country has risen to 74.7 per cent from 53.5 per cent in 2005 during the BNP-Jamaat government, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“The literacy rate of the country now stood at 74.7 per cent while it was only 53.5 per cent in 2005 during the BNP-Jamaat alliance government,” he said.

The state minister told the inaugural function of a daylong programme marking the ‘International Literacy Day-2020’ at the conference room of Bureau of Non-Formal Education (BNFE) in the city, said a press release.

Presided over by senior primary and mass education secretary Md Akram-Al-Hossain, it was addressed, among others, by BNFE director general Tapan Kumar Ghosh.

Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at first observed the International Literacy Day in Bangladesh, Zakir said this year the day is being observed in a limited scale as the schools remain closed for the last five months due to the global pandemic coronavirus.

Father of the Nation paved the way of progressing the primary education by nationalising 36,165 primary schools and 157,724 teachers in 1973, he said, adding that following the footsteps of her father, prime minister Sheikh Hasina also nationalized 26,139 primary schools in 2013.

www.google.com

Literacy rate in Bangladesh 74.7pc: Zakir

Literacy rate in Bangladesh 74.7pc: Zakir
www.google.com www.google.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Bilal9 Bangladesh’s literacy rate jumps 60 points to 72.9% in a year Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
EastBengalPro Unesco: Bangladesh literacy rate reaches all-time high of 72.76% in 2016 Bangladesh Defence Forum 32
S Bangladesh’s literacy rate rises to 70 percent, education minister says Bangladesh Defence Forum 13
B Literacy rate and education standard in Pakistan Social & Current Events 37
abdur rehman palwa Rasoolpur Village with 100% Literacy Rate Pakistan Tourism 3
beijingwalker How China Can improve its literacy rate to nearly 100 pct China & Far East 0
N.Siddiqui Pakistan literacy rate is 62.3, Economic survey of Pakistan...other indicators here Pakistan Economy 15
B Literacy rate reaches 72.9% Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
Bilal9 Adult literacy rate rises to 72.3pc - Life expectancy to 71.6 years Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Trisonics Literacy rate in Pakistan slips by 2% Social & Current Events 33

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top