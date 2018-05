UNI News Desk

07-May-2018|



Jammu: Nearly three decades of insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir have seen security forces recover more than 50,000 weapons, including 31,453 AK series assault rifles, according to a recent report on militancy compiled by the state Home Ministry.



The list of 51,000 weapons recovered from 1990 onwards till April-end also includes 11,628 pistols and revolvers along with 1,069 universal machine guns, 86 carbines, 2,289 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, 230 light machine guns, 310 .303 rifles, 398 sniper rifles, 80 general purpose machine guns and 2,870 rocket-propelled grenade rounds.



In addition security forces recovered 32 tonnes of explosives including 5.1 tonnes of RDX as well as 10,036 IEDs/land mines including 498 anti-tank mines, 54,109 hand grenades, 50,339 detonators.

Accessories recovered include 18 km length of cordex cables and 557 binoculars as well as 836 satellite phones.



The AK rifles recovered include those of the 47, 56, 74 series.



Surprisingly also mentioned in the list are two Anti-tank guided missiles and four Anti-Aircraft missiles along with 7 heavy-caliber machine guns.

