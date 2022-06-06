List of the 5 best artillery systems in the world

A magazine specialized in news of weapons and military equipment, in a recent article, shed light on one of the most important weapons used in wars, which is artillery, where China and Russia topped the list.Military Watch, a magazine specialized in arms news, considered that the current crisis in Ukraine, and the emergence of the prominent and increasing role played by artillery, has led to the recognition of many specialists, especially in Western armies, that such military equipment is still extremely important in the battlefields. In the twenty-first century, especially since the Western world has neglected this military sector after the Cold War.Although the magazine considered that the howitzers (self-propelled) are considered a “success” for some countries that have invested in them, the American of these guns did not find any benefit in the face of Russian forces, as they are simply destroyed and targeted, on the one hand, and on the other hand, Howitzers did not enter its list published under the title of the 5 best guns in the world, in which China and Russia topped the list, and all NATO countries disappeared, and these guns are:The PLZ-05 cannon entered production in 2003, and was one of the first Chinese weapons systems that became the world's leading after a long line of Chinese weapons systems.According to the magazine, it remains to this day one of the newest designs in the world with few competitors, as this gun entered service in 2008.“The gun uses a semi-automatic loading system that can fire 4 shells every fifteen seconds, with a continuous firing rate of 8 to 10 shells per minute.The system is unparalleled in terms of the engagement range with the ability to hit targets at a distance of 100 km using “WS-35” ammunition. The gun is equipped with a night vision system and the crew does not need to leave it during the reloading process.This gun was first revealed in 2015, and some Western reports described it as a “god of war” that has no equal in the world, and it was delivered to the Russian army the following year, where it was distinguished by significant improvements and very unique developments in all areas of performance.“The Russian gun is distinguished by a much higher degree of accuracy than its predecessors due to its advanced laser guidance systems, and it has an engagement range of 70 km, with high-explosive shells of various types and armor-piercing. It is designed to increase accuracy by using targeting data from drones and other surveillance media.”The K9 Thunder is one of the most successful artillery systems in terms of global production, with more than 1,800 units manufactured and currently operated by three countries.“Among its most notable features are providing it with an automatic system of dealing with shells and shocks, a rate of fire of up to six shells per minute, and the ability to fire on different paths in short succession.”The gun entered production in the late 1970s. For several years, the “Koksan” was the longest-range artillery system in the world with an estimated engagement range of 65 km.The system has less mobility than its counterparts, and little is known about the types of munitions that these guns can use, but they have been significantly improved, as new models have been spotted in military parades."New rocket-propelled grenades were designed for the cannon with a range of about 100 kilometers".The gun entered service in 1999 and is a Japanese cutting weapon system that was produced in very small numbers and intended exclusively for domestic use. The system was considered by some estimates the most expensive ever, with a rate of fire of six rounds per minute. Only 117 guns were manufactured.