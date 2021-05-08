List of mass shootings in the United States in 2021

2021 date City State Dead Injured Total Description

July 17 Portland (3) Oregon 1 6 7 A woman was killed and six others were injured in a shooting in Downtown Portland.[19]

July 16 Washington, D.C. (9) Washington, D.C. 1 5 6 A six-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in the nation's capital.[20]

July 14 Chicago (30) Illinois 0 5 5 Five people were wounded in West Garfield Park on the West Side, after a man approached them and opened fire.[21]

July 13 Indianapolis (7) Indiana 0 4 4 Four men were wounded in an early morning shooting, three of the four were found in a vehicle.[22]

July 13 Detroit (7) Michigan 1 6 7 A man was killed and six others wounded at a banquet hall, after a shooter opened fire due to an earlier argument. Attendees fired back and wounded the suspect, who was later arrested.[23]

July 12 Iselin New Jersey 0 4 4 Four people were wounded in the early morning at a hotel.[24]

July 12 New York City (6) New York 0 4 4 Multiple masked shooters wounded four in Queens after exiting a car and opening fire.[25]

July 12 Beaver Falls Pennsylvania 2 3 5 Two men were killed and three injured after a gun fight between two cars in the parking lot of a housing complex.[26]

July 11 El Paso Texas 1 5 6 A man was killed and five others wounded at an activities complex in the early morning.[27]

July 10 Philadelphia (10) Pennsylvania 0 6 6 Six men were wounded after two shooters walked up to them and opened fire shortly before midnight in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Hunting Park.[28]

July 10 Boston Massachusetts 0 4 4 Four people were wounded in Dorchester, neighbors at first believed it was continuing Independence day celebrations.[29]

July 10 Springfield Ohio 1 3 4 A man was killed and a woman and two children were injured at a gas station in a potential incident of domestic violence.[30]

July 8 Hartford Connecticut 0 4 4 Four men were wounded by five teenagers who opened fire at the same location they had wounded a woman two days prior. The teenagers were later arrested.[31]

July 5 Buffalo (2) New York 0 4 4 Three adults and a three-year-old were injured while standing outside in a large group after someone opened fire.[32]

July 5 Santa Rosa California 1 3 4 A drive-by shooting left one person dead and three others injured at an illegal fireworks show.[33]

July 5 Chicago (29) Illinois 2 4 6 A shooting in Washington Park left two dead and four injured, including a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.[34]

July 5 Toledo (2) Ohio 1 11 12 One person was killed and eleven others injured at an Independence Day block party.[35]

July 4 Thermal California 0 4 4 An overnight shooting left four injured, two critically.[36]

July 4 Cincinnati (5) Ohio 2 3 5 Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a large teen party at a city park.[37]

July 4 Cleveland (5) Ohio 0 4 4 Four adults were wounded in an evening shooting.[38]

July 4 Peoria Illinois 0 4 4 Two juveniles and two others were injured on Sunday night.[39]

July 4 Omaha Nebraska 1 4 5 A group of people were fired upon in a parking lot, leaving one dead and four injured.[40]

July 4 Danville Illinois 0 4 4 Four people were wounded in a shooting at a rap concert.[41]

July 4 Kansas City (2) Missouri 0 4 4 Four adults were wounded at a local club, and all refused to talk with law enforcement about the incident.[42]

July 4 Fort Worth (2) Texas 0 8 8 Eight people were wounded near a local car wash in the early morning.[43]

July 4 Rantoul Illinois 0 5 5 Two juveniles and three adults were wounded in a shooting.[44]

July 4 Dallas (5) Texas 0 5 5 A shooting at an Independence Day gathering in southeast Dallas left at least four people wounded.[45]

July 4 Dallas (4) Texas 3 2 5 A shooting at a neighborhood block party left three people dead and two injured.[46]

July 3 Chadbourn North Carolina 3 1 4 Responding officers found three men killed and one injured at a large party in the early morning.[47]

July 3 Lancaster Pennsylvania 0 4 4 Four adults were wounded in an early morning shooting.[48]

July 3 Swainsboro Georgia 1 3 4 One person was killed and three injured in a shooting at a sports bar.[49]

July 3 Chicago (28) Illinois 0 4 4 Shortly before midnight four men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Gresham.[50]

July 2 Philadelphia (9) Pennsylvania 1 4 5 A man was killed and four others injured after an afternoon shooting in East Mount Airy.[51]

July 2 Norfolk (2) Virginia 0 4 4 Three teenagers and a six-year-old were injured in an afternoon shooting. A fifteen-year-old was later arrested in connection with the shooting.[52]

July 2 Champaign Illinois 1 4[n 2] 5 A teenager was killed and four adults, including a pregnant woman were injured at an American Legion after a funeral.[53]

July 1 Chicago (27) Illinois 0 7 7 Unknown assailants fired into a residence in Englewood, injuring seven people including a baby girl.[54]

July 1 Spartanburg South Carolina 2[n 3] 4 6 Two people, including the believed shooter, were killed and four injured in a shooting at a local park.[55]