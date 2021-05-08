2021 US mass shooting statistics by month
List of mass shootings in the United States in 2021 - Wikipedia
arenthetical number indicates the number of mass shootings that occurred in that city year to date.
|Month
|Mass shootings
|Total number killed
(including the shooters)
|Total number wounded
(including the shooters)
|Occurred at a school or university
|Occurred at a place of worship
|January
|35
|23
|145
|0
|0
|February
|43
|49
|152
|0
|0
|March
|48
|70
|188
|0
|0
|April
|53
|66
|210
|0
|0
|May
|69
|77
|312
|0
|0
|June
|79
|75
|336
|0
|0
|July
|August
|September
|October
|November
|December
|Total
|327
|360
|1,343
|0
|0
|2021 date
|City
|State
|Dead
|Injured
|Total
|Description
|July 17
|Portland (3)
|Oregon
|1
|6
|7
|A woman was killed and six others were injured in a shooting in Downtown Portland.[19]
|July 16
|Washington, D.C. (9)
|Washington, D.C.
|1
|5
|6
|A six-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in the nation's capital.[20]
|July 14
|Chicago (30)
|Illinois
|0
|5
|5
|Five people were wounded in West Garfield Park on the West Side, after a man approached them and opened fire.[21]
|July 13
|Indianapolis (7)
|Indiana
|0
|4
|4
|Four men were wounded in an early morning shooting, three of the four were found in a vehicle.[22]
|July 13
|Detroit (7)
|Michigan
|1
|6
|7
|A man was killed and six others wounded at a banquet hall, after a shooter opened fire due to an earlier argument. Attendees fired back and wounded the suspect, who was later arrested.[23]
|July 12
|Iselin
|New Jersey
|0
|4
|4
|Four people were wounded in the early morning at a hotel.[24]
|July 12
|New York City (6)
|New York
|0
|4
|4
|Multiple masked shooters wounded four in Queens after exiting a car and opening fire.[25]
|July 12
|Beaver Falls
|Pennsylvania
|2
|3
|5
|Two men were killed and three injured after a gun fight between two cars in the parking lot of a housing complex.[26]
|July 11
|El Paso
|Texas
|1
|5
|6
|A man was killed and five others wounded at an activities complex in the early morning.[27]
|July 10
|Philadelphia (10)
|Pennsylvania
|0
|6
|6
|Six men were wounded after two shooters walked up to them and opened fire shortly before midnight in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Hunting Park.[28]
|July 10
|Boston
|Massachusetts
|0
|4
|4
|Four people were wounded in Dorchester, neighbors at first believed it was continuing Independence day celebrations.[29]
|July 10
|Springfield
|Ohio
|1
|3
|4
|A man was killed and a woman and two children were injured at a gas station in a potential incident of domestic violence.[30]
|July 8
|Hartford
|Connecticut
|0
|4
|4
|Four men were wounded by five teenagers who opened fire at the same location they had wounded a woman two days prior. The teenagers were later arrested.[31]
|July 5
|Buffalo (2)
|New York
|0
|4
|4
|Three adults and a three-year-old were injured while standing outside in a large group after someone opened fire.[32]
|July 5
|Santa Rosa
|California
|1
|3
|4
|A drive-by shooting left one person dead and three others injured at an illegal fireworks show.[33]
|July 5
|Chicago (29)
|Illinois
|2
|4
|6
|A shooting in Washington Park left two dead and four injured, including a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.[34]
|July 5
|Toledo (2)
|Ohio
|1
|11
|12
|One person was killed and eleven others injured at an Independence Day block party.[35]
|July 4
|Thermal
|California
|0
|4
|4
|An overnight shooting left four injured, two critically.[36]
|July 4
|Cincinnati (5)
|Ohio
|2
|3
|5
|Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a large teen party at a city park.[37]
|July 4
|Cleveland (5)
|Ohio
|0
|4
|4
|Four adults were wounded in an evening shooting.[38]
|July 4
|Peoria
|Illinois
|0
|4
|4
|Two juveniles and two others were injured on Sunday night.[39]
|July 4
|Omaha
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|5
|A group of people were fired upon in a parking lot, leaving one dead and four injured.[40]
|July 4
|Danville
|Illinois
|0
|4
|4
|Four people were wounded in a shooting at a rap concert.[41]
|July 4
|Kansas City (2)
|Missouri
|0
|4
|4
|Four adults were wounded at a local club, and all refused to talk with law enforcement about the incident.[42]
|July 4
|Fort Worth (2)
|Texas
|0
|8
|8
|Eight people were wounded near a local car wash in the early morning.[43]
|July 4
|Rantoul
|Illinois
|0
|5
|5
|Two juveniles and three adults were wounded in a shooting.[44]
|July 4
|Dallas (5)
|Texas
|0
|5
|5
|A shooting at an Independence Day gathering in southeast Dallas left at least four people wounded.[45]
|July 4
|Dallas (4)
|Texas
|3
|2
|5
|A shooting at a neighborhood block party left three people dead and two injured.[46]
|July 3
|Chadbourn
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|4
|Responding officers found three men killed and one injured at a large party in the early morning.[47]
|July 3
|Lancaster
|Pennsylvania
|0
|4
|4
|Four adults were wounded in an early morning shooting.[48]
|July 3
|Swainsboro
|Georgia
|1
|3
|4
|One person was killed and three injured in a shooting at a sports bar.[49]
|July 3
|Chicago (28)
|Illinois
|0
|4
|4
|Shortly before midnight four men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Gresham.[50]
|July 2
|Philadelphia (9)
|Pennsylvania
|1
|4
|5
|A man was killed and four others injured after an afternoon shooting in East Mount Airy.[51]
|July 2
|Norfolk (2)
|Virginia
|0
|4
|4
|Three teenagers and a six-year-old were injured in an afternoon shooting. A fifteen-year-old was later arrested in connection with the shooting.[52]
|July 2
|Champaign
|Illinois
|1
|4[n 2]
|5
|A teenager was killed and four adults, including a pregnant woman were injured at an American Legion after a funeral.[53]
|July 1
|Chicago (27)
|Illinois
|0
|7
|7
|Unknown assailants fired into a residence in Englewood, injuring seven people including a baby girl.[54]
|July 1
|Spartanburg
|South Carolina
|2[n 3]
|4
|6
|Two people, including the believed shooter, were killed and four injured in a shooting at a local park.[55]
|July 1
|Chesapeake
|Virginia
|1
|3
|4
|Responding police officers to shots fired, found one man deceased and an adult and two teenagers injured.[56]