List of mass shootings in the United States in 2021

2021 US mass shooting statistics by month
MonthMass shootingsTotal number killed
(including the shooters)		Total number wounded
(including the shooters)		Occurred at a school or universityOccurred at a place of worship
January352314500
February434915200
March487018800
April536621000
May697731200
June797533600
July
August
September
October
November
December
Total3273601,34300

List of mass shootings in the United States in 2021 - Wikipedia

Seems like mass shooting in United States Of Wild Wild West for July is in increasing trend.

arenthetical number indicates the number of mass shootings that occurred in that city year to date.

2021 dateCityStateDeadInjuredTotalDescription
July 17Portland (3)Oregon167A woman was killed and six others were injured in a shooting in Downtown Portland.[19]
July 16Washington, D.C. (9)Washington, D.C.156A six-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in the nation's capital.[20]
July 14Chicago (30)Illinois055Five people were wounded in West Garfield Park on the West Side, after a man approached them and opened fire.[21]
July 13Indianapolis (7)Indiana044Four men were wounded in an early morning shooting, three of the four were found in a vehicle.[22]
July 13Detroit (7)Michigan167A man was killed and six others wounded at a banquet hall, after a shooter opened fire due to an earlier argument. Attendees fired back and wounded the suspect, who was later arrested.[23]
July 12IselinNew Jersey044Four people were wounded in the early morning at a hotel.[24]
July 12New York City (6)New York044Multiple masked shooters wounded four in Queens after exiting a car and opening fire.[25]
July 12Beaver FallsPennsylvania235Two men were killed and three injured after a gun fight between two cars in the parking lot of a housing complex.[26]
July 11El PasoTexas156A man was killed and five others wounded at an activities complex in the early morning.[27]
July 10Philadelphia (10)Pennsylvania066Six men were wounded after two shooters walked up to them and opened fire shortly before midnight in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Hunting Park.[28]
July 10BostonMassachusetts044Four people were wounded in Dorchester, neighbors at first believed it was continuing Independence day celebrations.[29]
July 10SpringfieldOhio134A man was killed and a woman and two children were injured at a gas station in a potential incident of domestic violence.[30]
July 8HartfordConnecticut044Four men were wounded by five teenagers who opened fire at the same location they had wounded a woman two days prior. The teenagers were later arrested.[31]
July 5Buffalo (2)New York044Three adults and a three-year-old were injured while standing outside in a large group after someone opened fire.[32]
July 5Santa RosaCalifornia134A drive-by shooting left one person dead and three others injured at an illegal fireworks show.[33]
July 5Chicago (29)Illinois246A shooting in Washington Park left two dead and four injured, including a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.[34]
July 5Toledo (2)Ohio11112One person was killed and eleven others injured at an Independence Day block party.[35]
July 4ThermalCalifornia044An overnight shooting left four injured, two critically.[36]
July 4Cincinnati (5)Ohio235Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a large teen party at a city park.[37]
July 4Cleveland (5)Ohio044Four adults were wounded in an evening shooting.[38]
July 4PeoriaIllinois044Two juveniles and two others were injured on Sunday night.[39]
July 4OmahaNebraska145A group of people were fired upon in a parking lot, leaving one dead and four injured.[40]
July 4DanvilleIllinois044Four people were wounded in a shooting at a rap concert.[41]
July 4Kansas City (2)Missouri044Four adults were wounded at a local club, and all refused to talk with law enforcement about the incident.[42]
July 4Fort Worth (2)Texas088Eight people were wounded near a local car wash in the early morning.[43]
July 4RantoulIllinois055Two juveniles and three adults were wounded in a shooting.[44]
July 4Dallas (5)Texas055A shooting at an Independence Day gathering in southeast Dallas left at least four people wounded.[45]
July 4Dallas (4)Texas325A shooting at a neighborhood block party left three people dead and two injured.[46]
July 3ChadbournNorth Carolina314Responding officers found three men killed and one injured at a large party in the early morning.[47]
July 3LancasterPennsylvania044Four adults were wounded in an early morning shooting.[48]
July 3SwainsboroGeorgia134One person was killed and three injured in a shooting at a sports bar.[49]
July 3Chicago (28)Illinois044Shortly before midnight four men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Gresham.[50]
July 2Philadelphia (9)Pennsylvania145A man was killed and four others injured after an afternoon shooting in East Mount Airy.[51]
July 2Norfolk (2)Virginia044Three teenagers and a six-year-old were injured in an afternoon shooting. A fifteen-year-old was later arrested in connection with the shooting.[52]
July 2ChampaignIllinois14[n 2]5A teenager was killed and four adults, including a pregnant woman were injured at an American Legion after a funeral.[53]
July 1Chicago (27)Illinois077Unknown assailants fired into a residence in Englewood, injuring seven people including a baby girl.[54]
July 1SpartanburgSouth Carolina2[n 3]46Two people, including the believed shooter, were killed and four injured in a shooting at a local park.[55]
July 1ChesapeakeVirginia134Responding police officers to shots fired, found one man deceased and an adult and two teenagers injured.[56]
 
So called first world developed country but safety worst than a banana country. You reap what you sow.
When it come to good value of humanity US scored 0. But when it comes to bombing, killing Muslim United States Of Menace stand at number 1. Shameless people.
 
