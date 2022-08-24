MultaniGuy said: List of good Men's Shalwar Kameez Brands, please list the brand you wear and buy



Do you wear single coloured outfit or coloured Kameez with White Shalwar?



Mandarin Collar Shalwar Kameez styles look better than the western collared ones.



Or this style:

I never say Kurta Pyjama.



Only Indian and Bangladeshi Muslims wear Kurta Pyjama.



Girls love black shalwar kameez on boys, they get even more turned on if you have a skin fade rocking with it.