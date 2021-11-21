Liquid foreign reserves stand at $23.55 bn

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $23.55 billion as of November 12, 2021, according to a data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.The SBP said that on November 12, the foreign reserves held by the Central Bank amounted to $16.945 billion.The net foreign reserves holding with commercial banks were $6.605 billion.During the week ending on November 12, SBP reserves decreased by $381 million to $16.945 billion. The reserves fell mainly due to external debt repayments.