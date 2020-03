Sharing the experience I had with 2 of my Muslim friends I met recently.



This guy, an emotional religious Muslim, told me that China is being punished with Coronavirus epidemic because of persecution of Muslims in Xinjiang. You see, it's all about 'Allah's wrath' on the oppressor!



I asked him about the other countries, mainly Muslim ones, for example Iran and Pakistan. Asked him why these muslim countries are suffering from the same epidemic (which was supposed to be 'Allah's Wrath on China'), then he said that these Muslim countries suffering because they arent raising Xinjiang issue at all. This makes them the collaborator of the oppressor!



While we were at it, another friend - also a Muslim - believes that China came up with this virus to deviate the attention from what is happening in Xinjiang. He believes that just a couple of months ago, before the Corona outbreak, the world was all over Xinjiang. And now, after the outbreak, it's all about Corona and the 'Xinjiang issue' has taken a back seat.



He says that China deliberately came up with this Virus and it worked too. Now noone is talking about Xinjiang at all.



For me, I'm not making any judgements. I believe that the virus is an accident which can happen anywhere. No point in blaming any country, we just need to take precautions and fight with this monster together.



Peace.

Click to expand...