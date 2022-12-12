Linear Danger Areas

There's many many different ways and techniques to use it. Terms like, "scroll the road" and "bump and cross" to name a few.Not all of these are applicable to every situation. Which is why we want to emphasize the ability to make decisions on the fly and be able to adapt to your situation. Don't try to put square pegs into round holes because you only ever taught yourself how to use square pegs.As always, get out there and get after it. Simply studying is never enough.