Linear Danger Areas

Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

Aug 14, 2016
Pakistan
Pakistan
There's many many different ways and techniques to use it. Terms like, "scroll the road" and "bump and cross" to name a few.

Not all of these are applicable to every situation. Which is why we want to emphasize the ability to make decisions on the fly and be able to adapt to your situation. Don't try to put square pegs into round holes because you only ever taught yourself how to use square pegs.

257764247_3090076831320057_1754672631711934066_n.jpg
258620534_309911297617291_578412981840759997_n.jpg
258519210_1766149450244967_2888435913642193565_n.jpg
257297370_316414263644598_90350340122577943_n.jpg
257433862_631616637850617_7596480741752703692_n.jpg
258079383_588077338970833_9102594966401594012_n.jpg
257826063_942384490007580_3176624720356337289_n.jpg
257683326_3172159743021181_4647824922515925437_n.jpg


As always, get out there and get after it. Simply studying is never enough.
 

