Wounded-Monk said: ↑ 1) We are projected to be third largest trade partner of china within a decade followed by Vietnam



2) Meanwhile we are going to be 3rd largest economy on planet earth by at the next decade replacing Japan



3) We have the largest standing army



4) But we do require a better leadership before everything is screwed, which is unlikely looking at the pathetic opposition we have now



5) But still if War is coming we will protect our mother (land) whether by blood of enemy or of our own. Click to expand...

Chinese already sent a clear message to you - THEY DON'T GIVE A **** about whether you're third or 1 trade partner

LOL thats all i can say...

No one cares about your phus phus military. The world has seen and already gauged your entire mil performance when PAF bomb your mil installations in the broad daylight. Even Nepalis don't give a ***** about your mil! why everyone challenging India because of your weakness... and weakness is your military lol

Again middle finger from all your neighbors you guys are piece of shit in the region... Period!

LOL